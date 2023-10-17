Betting, Fagioli and the police raid in May

“It’s May 23rd, the police ring the intercom. This is the exact moment the betting case begins.” Corriere dello Sport traces the story linked to the Juventus midfielder, Nicolò Fagioli going back to last spring, in the hours following the penalty suffered by the Juventus club for the capital gains case and the injury suffered by the same player in the Europa League semi-final against Sevilla (he broke his collarbone on 18 May). “The investigators ask Fagioli to account for a meeting that took place in the previous days in a bar in Turin, with one of the suspects in the maxi-investigation into betting conducted by Manuela Pedrotta, prosecutor of the terrorism and subversion of public order group. The flying squad, scanning illegal sites, searches for possible connections with organized crime and Mr, is a key element. That same subject is seen in the company of the Juventus footballer. For what reason?”, writes CorSport.

Betting, Fagioli informs Juventus in May and takes matters into account with the FIGC prosecutor’s office

“Fagioli denies nothing, except the extortion attempt, and immediately proves to be cooperative: «I bet» he admits, without hesitation, handing over his cell phone, tablet and PC to the agents. At that point, the 22-year-old realizes that the his behavior may have serious repercussions in the sporting field and in the immediately following hours he informs Juventus, contacts two lawyers and contacts the FIGC prosecutor’s office, requesting a hearing before the Turin magistrates even send the documents to the Football Federation. He plays in advance, with clarity, in the moment of greatest chaos. Then he writes a heartfelt message on Instagram, which many in those days explain with the desire to react to the bad injury, but which probably hides another meaning: “What doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger”.

At the end of May, the Juventus midfielder began telling his story to the federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné. “The investigators – both sportsmen and the ordinary judiciary – work under the radar and acquire chats, screenshots, IP addresses and suspicious movements. And one fact emerges: the player who grew up in the Juventus NextGen would have told the truth, his reconstructions coincide with the elements collected “.

Fagioli, agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office for the disqualification within a few days: season over

And now we are in the present. Nicolò Fagioli will obtain a 50% reduction in his sentence for having negotiated and reached an agreement with the FIGC Prosecutor’s Office before the referral. Another discount is possible for having collaborated with justice as established by article 126 of the Sports Justice Code. The Juventus player’s lawyers aim to go below 12 months, while the Prosecutor’s Office would like to stay on the one-year ban.

Subscribe to the newsletter

