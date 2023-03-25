Between the Piacenza, the Argentine, Miretti, Iling Junior, Barrenechea and the 5 boys from 2000 who are on loan in Serie A, the Bianconeri have a significant technical-economic treasure in their hands
It will go down in history as the season of the end of the Andrea Agnelli era and of the maxi-penalty (-15). But Juventus’ 2022-23 will also be remembered for his youthful turning point. Partly out of necessity (injuries) and partly by choice, especially in the last period, Massimiliano Allegri gave the Lady a “rejuvenation” thanks to the explosion of terrible boys who grew up in the second team. From Nicolò Fagioli, born in 2001 who became a full-fledged owner alongside Praetorians Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot, to Fabio Miretti (2003). From Samuel Iling Junior (2003) to Matias Soulé (2003) up to Enzo Barrenechea (2001), the surprise of the last few weeks. Overall, the five under 23s made a total of 85 appearances between Serie A and the Cups. And scored 3 goals: one with Soulé and two with Fagioli, who is also the one with the most playing time in the group (1486′). Allegri didn’t have too many problems launching them on important evenings: from Barrenechea as starter in the derby against Turin to Soulé as substitute for his majesty Angel Di Maria in the San Siro match against Inter. Reliable in the field. And increasingly valuable, in view of the future, also for the club’s accounts and coffers. Among Allegri’s magnificent 5 and the other 5 players from the 2000s on loan in Serie A (Rovella and Ranocchia at Monza, De Winter at Empoli, Nicolussi Caviglia at Salernitana and Cambiaso at Bologna) the Bianconeri have a technical treasure in their hands – economic that well exceeds 100 million. An asset that will in part be exploited to refresh the squad and lower costs / total salaries of Juve 2023-24. But a part will also be useful for financing the summer market. From the pursuit of Davide Frattesi of Sassuolo – an increasingly hot target (there is competition from Roma) – to the restyling of the bands with Emil Holm (Spezia) and Carlos Augusto (Monza) at the top of the thoughts.
the Untouchables
—
Juventus, net of truly off-market offers, will start again from Miretti and Fagioli in 2023-24. The latter is undoubtedly the Under 23 who has made the most of himself. The blue midfielder is now worth at least 25-30 million. At Continassa they keep him close. Partly for his mix of black and white DNA and class. And partly because the value belongs to Fagioli, it is destined to grow further. The same goes for Miretti, two years younger and with even greater growth margins.
the ballot in between
—
Nicolò Rovella could be added to the two boys who grew up in the nursery next summer. Unless a check for 18-20 million materializes for the former Genoa director, also on the list from Chelsea in January. At that point there would be no choice: cash with Rovella and maybe confirmation in the first team for Barrenechea. But the opposite could also happen and the Argentine – 4 appearances, 2 of which as owner – at this pace will be worth 9-10 million.
the treasure
—
The offers will establish confirmations and transfers. Juve, even excluding the untouchables (Fagioli and Miretti) and one between Rovella and Barrenecha from the count, has a potential treasure of 60-70 million. From Soulé to Iling, who has a short contract (2025) and has already raised the antennas of some Premier League clubs. De Winter is appreciated in France and Germany. While Ranocchia, Cambiaso and Nicolussi Caviglia could facilitate some shots in Serie A: from Frattesi to Holm up to Carlos Augusto.
