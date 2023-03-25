It will go down in history as the season of the end of the Andrea Agnelli era and of the maxi-penalty (-15). But Juventus’ 2022-23 will also be remembered for his youthful turning point. Partly out of necessity (injuries) and partly by choice, especially in the last period, Massimiliano Allegri gave the Lady a “rejuvenation” thanks to the explosion of terrible boys who grew up in the second team. From Nicolò Fagioli, born in 2001 who became a full-fledged owner alongside Praetorians Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot, to Fabio Miretti (2003). From Samuel Iling Junior (2003) to Matias Soulé (2003) up to Enzo Barrenechea (2001), the surprise of the last few weeks. Overall, the five under 23s made a total of 85 appearances between Serie A and the Cups. And scored 3 goals: one with Soulé and two with Fagioli, who is also the one with the most playing time in the group (1486′). Allegri didn’t have too many problems launching them on important evenings: from Barrenechea as starter in the derby against Turin to Soulé as substitute for his majesty Angel Di Maria in the San Siro match against Inter. Reliable in the field. And increasingly valuable, in view of the future, also for the club’s accounts and coffers. Among Allegri’s magnificent 5 and the other 5 players from the 2000s on loan in Serie A (Rovella and Ranocchia at Monza, De Winter at Empoli, Nicolussi Caviglia at Salernitana and Cambiaso at Bologna) the Bianconeri have a technical treasure in their hands – economic that well exceeds 100 million. An asset that will in part be exploited to refresh the squad and lower costs / total salaries of Juve 2023-24. But a part will also be useful for financing the summer market. From the pursuit of Davide Frattesi of Sassuolo – an increasingly hot target (there is competition from Roma) – to the restyling of the bands with Emil Holm (Spezia) and Carlos Augusto (Monza) at the top of the thoughts.