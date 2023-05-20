Good news from the Fagioli front: Juve announced that this morning Nicolò “underwent osteosynthesis surgery on the fracture of his right clavicle: the operation was performed by Prof. Roberto Rossi, in the presence of the team doctor Dr. Marco Freschi, at the Sedes Sapientiae clinic in Turin; recovery times are approximately 2 months”.

The injury

—

The midfielder had been the victim of the injury during the second leg of the Europa League semi-final between Sevilla and Juve, when in the 21st minute he was overwhelmed by Gudelj, leaving a few minutes later on a stretcher. The seriousness of the injury appeared immediately evident and now Fagioli is awaited by a long re-education. He will see himself on the pitch again next season.