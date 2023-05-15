A nice assist from Chiesa launches the midfielder, then doubles the Brazilian on developments from a corner. Ballardini stops at three useful results in a row, while Allegri loses Pogba

Juve beat Cremonese, took second place alone, locked down the Champions League area (plus 8 on fifth place) and got as close as possible to Thursday’s Europa League semi-final at Sevilla’s home. Success arrived in the second half and signed by the ex Nicolò Fagioli, author of a great goal (dry and precise shot from the edge) and by the goring of the usual Gleison Bremer. Paul Pogba’s new muscle injury tarnished the Juventus evening. More and more uphill, however, the salvation race of the Cremonese, less than 6 from Spezia.

Pogba tears — Yes, Allegri launches the starting Octopus for the first time this season, something the Frenchman hasn’t done for 390 days and since his days at Manchester United. But in less than half an hour we go from partying to the tears of the world champion. In the 22nd minute the midfielder collapsed on the ground due to a new muscle problem, this time in the left thigh. Allianz Stadium frozen and black and white, hitherto dangerous with Pogba (turn), Bremer (header) and Vlahovic (diagonal), shaken. As the minutes went by, Juve regained possession of the pitch and nearly took the lead with Milik twice (Carnesecchi was decisive on one occasion) and with the usual goring from Bremer following a corner kick, one of the best weapons of the Juventus season . The Cremonese, able to restart, defends itself compactly and becomes dangerous with Felix restarting. See also Water polo, the azzurrini have a great start: Turkey overwhelmed 13-2

The goal of the ex — In the second half the music does not change. Juve revs up and it’s thrilling for Ballardini’s team. First a violent shot by Rabiot, then another danger created by Milik. And after just ten minutes, at the end of a good action finished by Chiesa on the left, here is the goal that unlocks the game. It was scored by Nicolò Fagioli, the great ex, with a dry shot from the edge. The former grey-red doesn’t rejoice, he holds back his joy. At that point Allegri, thinking also of Thursday’s Europa League semi-final at Sevilla, replaced Chiesa and Vlahovic with Iling and Di Maria after a good hour. However, the Bianconeri continued to attack in search of a double, first narrowly missed by Rabiot and then made by Bremer, who reacted by heading Sernicola ahead of the development of an action started from a corner kick.

