The midfielder left the pitch in the 39th minute after a tough clash with Gudelj. It seems difficult to see him again before the summer
Nicolò Fagioli joins the list of Juventus players forced to end the season prematurely. During the first half of the semi-final of the Europa League, in Seville, the midfielder born in 2001 had to leave the field on a stretcher in the 39th minute, after a tough match with Gudelj. Something serious immediately seemed, the first communications on the bench immediately discouraged Max Allegri: it is a presumed fracture of the collarbone, which will be better verified in the next few hours.
Juventus’ return to Turin is scheduled for tomorrow, the player will undergo further checks to remedy the injury immediately. The one against Sevilla was his thirty-seventh appearance of the season, the sixth in the Europa League. In the first half hour of the game he had been the protagonist of a good performance, then Gudelj’s decomposed entry which cost him dearly: there is little hope of seeing him again on the pitch before next summer, when the bianconeri will kick off a new season.
May 18 – 10.18pm
