Nicolò Fagioli and America rediscovered. Because this is the second US summer experience lived in the Bianconeri jersey for the Piacenza class of 2001, after the International Champions Cup in July 2018, the one that ended with a triumphal public praise from Allegri: “We have a boy named Fagioli , it’s a 2001. Seeing him play football is a pleasure. He’s a boy who knows football and playing times, he knows how and when to unmark, how and when to pass the ball. It’s nice to see him play. Guys like that don’t all come out. years”.