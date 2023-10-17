A different sanction than usual, indeed a completely new choice that the Federation wanted because – as President Gravina says – “our kids must be sanctioned but not abandoned”. Nicolò Fagioli settled for the violation of article 24 of the sports justice code related to betting: from the 36 months he obtained 12, of which 7 away from the field and 5 linked to a rehabilitation plan. An afflictive part and a re-educational part therefore.

Fagioli chose to settle before the referral, which automatically entails a 50% reduction in the sanction requested by the Prosecutor’s Office and provided for by the Code: from 36 months therefore it first dropped to 18, which became 12 (plus 12,500 euros in fine ) by virtue of the mitigating circumstance due to the player’s active collaboration.

alternative prescription

—

But for the first time, thanks to the active role that the Football Federation had in this phase of the matter, it was decided to combine the actual on-field disqualification with an alternative prescription. The Juventus player will have to stay away from the pitch for 7 months, then he will have to follow a rehabilitation process of which the plea agreement itself defines the stages. Fagioli will have to follow a treatment plan lasting at least six months with his doctor, who in turn will report bimonthly to the Prosecutor’s Office to verify compliance with the program. Furthermore, he will have to participate in a cycle of at least 10 public meetings decided by the FIGC in the five months in which he will return to play at amateur sports associations, federal territorial centres, and centers for recovery from gambling addiction. He will therefore be a testimonial of how gambling addiction can compromise a life, a negative example that becomes positive. It is clear that if the alternative sentence is not 100% respected, the terms of the plea agreement will be invalid and Fagioli will be disqualified for the 3 years provided for by the Code.