Home policy

From: Babett Gumbrecht

Press Split

The expanded border controls have enormous consequences, especially for commuters. Meanwhile, experts are warning of a destabilization of the EU.

Berlin – Since early Monday morning, checks have been reinstated at Germany’s land borders in the north and west, following an order from Interior Minister Nancy Faeser. This has not been well received everywhere. There has been criticism from the German-Dutch association Euregio Rhein-Maas-Nord, which fears problems for cross-border commuters who travel between the Netherlands and Germany every day. The association is campaigning for the introduction of a commuter card that would allow those affected to cross the border without checks, it said.Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA with.

The association is committed to introducing a commuter card that would allow those affected to cross borders without controls. In future, border crossings will probably take longer. “From today: Temporary border controls also at the land borders with Belgium, Denmark, France, the Netherlands and Luxembourg,” the Federal Ministry of the Interior announced this morning in the online service X.

Additional controls to last six months: Faeser wants to curb illegal entries

Criticism is not only coming from Euregio Rhein-Maas-Nord. Other countries are also critical of the expansion of border controls that the Interior Minister ordered in order to further curb the number of illegal entries. The additional controls will initially last for six months, reports the news agency dpa-d.

The Danish police are warning of traffic jams due to the border controls announced by Germany. (Archive photo) © Carsten Rehder/dpa

The controls are particularly met with resistance in the German-Danish border region. Among others, the South Schleswig Voters’ Association (SSW), the party of the Danish minority, opposes controls at the border. In a parliamentary motion, it is calling on the state government of Schleswig-Holstein to take a stand against internal border controls in the German-Danish border region. The spokesperson for the SPD parliamentary group for German-Danish cooperation, Birte Pauls, believes that border controls at this point are superfluous and would cause more harm than good. “The figures show that the hinterland controls work excellently.”

Several thousand commuters affected: Border controls threatened twice a day in Denmark

Travelers, but especially the several thousand commuters in the region, have had to expect to be checked by the Danish side for years. Now there could be checks twice a day on the way to and from work, once by a German checkpoint and once by a Danish one.

Such controls have been in place for some time at the borders with Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland. Controls have also recently been carried out at the border with France, which the German government justified with the Olympic Games, among other reasons. Criticism of the expanded controls, which are only provided for in exceptional cases in the Schengen area, has also met with skepticism in other European countries, including Poland and Greece.

After criticism from Poland, for example, Interior Minister Faeser assured that Germany was acting in close coordination with its neighbours. (Archive photo) © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said last week that the answer to irregular migration cannot be to unilaterally abolish the Schengen Agreement, the conservative politician said on the news channel Talk RadioThrowing the ball into other countries’ court “cannot be tolerated”. The Schengen area allows around 420 million people in 29 countries to travel freely between member states without border controls.

“The planned measures will ultimately lead to chaos in Europe and to the destabilization of the European Union,” said Hans Vorländer, Chairman of the Expert Council on Migration and Integration (SVR), in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA.

Laws in the Schengen area: Faeser’s plan may violate EU law

Germany is part of the Schengen area. According to European Union regulations, member states have the option of temporarily reintroducing border controls at internal borders in the event of a serious threat to public order or internal security. However, this may only be done as a last resort.

Change in Europe: EU enlargement in pictures View photo gallery

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the introduction of stricter controls at land borders was unacceptable for Poland. Warsaw would demand urgent talks with all countries concerned. Both Greece and Austria have threatened that they would not accept migrants turned away by Germany. In Germany, the Council for Migration warned that the plan may violate EU law. (bg/dpa)