From: Nail Akkoyun

Nancy Faeser has been criticized from the south for comments on refugee costs. In addition to Markus Söder, Boris Palmer also shoots at the interior minister.

Berlin/Tübingen – Tübingen’s Lord Mayor Boris Palmer has accused the federal government of inaction in view of the increasing number of refugees in Germany. “If the Federal Minister of the Interior thinks that the municipalities have no problems and cannot yet know what else is to come,” Palmer said on Thursday (April 6) on the show RTL direct. “Then I really don’t feel taken seriously and almost made fun of,” he continued.

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) had stated that she could not understand the demands of the municipalities for more money from the federal government for the accommodation of refugees and migrants at the present time. “I find it strange when it is already being said – at the beginning of April this year – that the money for this year is not enough,” she told the newspapers of the Funke media group.

In addition, the federal government made 4.4 billion euros available in 2022 and took over the social benefits for the refugees from Ukraine. In addition, he promised states and municipalities 2.75 billion euros in additional support at an early stage – however, these sums are not enough for the states.

Criticism from the south: Söder accuses the government of “catastrophic” organization

The views of the Federal Ministry of the Interior do not reflect the real situation, the Baden-Württemberg Migration Minister Marion Gentges (CDU) accused her of. It is about objective capacity and performance limits. Space for accommodation is often scarce. The volunteers and full-time helpers have reached their breaking point or are already over it.

Baden-Württemberg took in significantly more people last year than in the years of the refugee crisis in 2015 and 2016 combined. This is only possible with a great effort from everyone involved. The federal government must work at European level for fair and balanced distribution. He must also ensure that the absorption capacities in the federal states and municipalities are cushioned, said the CDU minister.

CSU leader Markus Söder accused the federal government of mismanaging refugee policy. In the municipalities in particular, everything is being done to accommodate people. “But we are currently feeling that everything is reaching its limits, the limits of feasibility,” said the Bavarian Prime Minister. The CSU does not blame people who were looking for protection, but a federal government that “catastrophically organizes” the whole thing.

Before the federal-state meeting: Palmer currently does not believe in coping

Palmer also emphasized that the municipalities were overwhelmed by the situation: “In the education system, in the daycare centers, on the housing market, even in medical care, we are at the limit. And we need more support from Berlin and a limit on irregular migration.” Faeser previously said there should be “no upper limits for humanity”.

According to Palmer, the problem “does not seem to be understood” – or “it is hushed up,” said the politician, whose Green Party membership is currently still dormant after several controversies. “And with the high numbers that are currently expected, towards 400,000 this year,” says Palmer, he is certain: “We won’t make it”.

The prime ministers and the federal government will have the opportunity for a more in-depth exchange at the next federal-state meeting. The conference, at which Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is also expected, is scheduled for May 10th. (nak/dpa)