From: Paul Luka Schneider

Russia wants revenge after the Ukraine offensive in Kursk. Acts of sabotage, for example in Germany, seem only a matter of time. Nancy Faeser reacts.

Cologne/Berlin – Russia is in Ukraine War was surprised by a cross-border offensive by the neighboring country in the Kursk region. This resulted in a nervous and irritated reaction from the Kremlin. Ukraine is apparently also using tanks from Germany on Russian territory, which it now owns.

In Moscow, this could worsen the tense situation for the Russian President Vladimir Putin and trigger further anger towards the Western backers of the attacked country. A “revenge reaction” could be an increase in Russian acts of sabotage in Germany with regard to public and, above all, digital security.

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser: “Ultimate sensitivity” is the order of the day

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) is thoughtful: Germany is still largely fighting a losing battle in the fight against Russian cyber attacks.

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) told the Handelsblattthat “the highest level of sensitivity” is the order of the day. She also promised “the highest level of protection in all areas”. Both for public authorities and private companies. “The threats against which we must protect ourselves range from espionage, sabotage and cyber attacks to state terrorism,” said Faeser, who is therefore visiting the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Cologne on Monday (12 August) to find out about the current security situation in these areas in Germany.

The chairman of the Bundestag’s Intelligence Services Control Committee, Konstantin von Notz (Greens), took up the results of the visit to the Handelsblatt already a little ahead: “It is very likely that Russian commandos who are attacking our critical infrastructure and deliberately sabotaging companies have long been operating in the country.”

Digital Association: Number of Russian cyber attacks doubled

Armaments companies, electricity, gas and rail networks as well as power plants and natural gas terminals are at high risk of acts of sabotage. This is already evident in the Russian assassination plans on Rheinmetall boss Armin Papperger, which became public in July and who has since required the same personal protection as Chancellor Olaf Scholz. And the demolition of the Nord Stream pipeline in summer 2022, which is probably not Russia’s responsibility.

In addition to physical threats and actions, saboteurs usually focus on cyberattacks.

According to the German information and telecommunications industry association Bitkom, Germany suffers financial losses of 148 billion euros annually from cyber attacks. In the past two years, the number of attacks from Russia has doubled. “80 percent of companies are affected by attacks such as data theft, espionage or sabotage,” Bitkom CEO Bernhard Rohleder told the Handelsblatt46 percent of them come from Russia, 42 from China.

Interior Minister Faeser plans law to protect critical infrastructure

To ensure that Germany is better prepared for such dangers, Faeser’s office is planning a law to protect critical infrastructure (Kritis). The federal government is expected to pass this soon. On the one hand, it will set high standards for risk management, and on the other hand, it will also require established protective measures that can be pulled out of the drawer immediately and effectively in an emergency without any problems.

The Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance will be responsible for monitoring the implementation of the planned safety standards in business and public spaces. Fines will be imposed in the event of violations.

The CDU’s defense politician, Roderich Kiesewetter, criticizes parts of the possible content of a planned law to protect critical infrastructure in Germany by the federal government. © IMAGO/dts news agency

Criticism of the project from the opposition is not long in coming. “So far, the government has tried to shift a lot of the burden onto the private KRITIS operators, excluding numerous authorities, municipalities and districts,” said CDU foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter to the HandelsblattHowever, according to estimates, private companies also account for around 80 percent of the total operators of critical infrastructure in Germany.

Kiesewetter agrees with Faeser that something must be done: “Russia has taken cyber warfare to a new level in terms of the complexity, simultaneity, mass, efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the attacks.” At this point in time, Germany can do little to defend itself against this.

Putin’s agents have recently been active in Germany and have caused an espionage scandal beyond the Ukraine war. (pls)