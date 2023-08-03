Home page politics

Two months before the Hesse election, polls do not speak for Nancy Faeser. Now the interior minister is pushing for drastic changes in the law.

Berlin – The first German Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faser wants her name at the Hesse election re-enter the history books on October 8th. As first female Prime Minister in the State Chancellery in Wiesbaden move in, that’s the plan SPD-Politician. A sporting task, because: In addition to – regarding mediocre poll results absolutely necessary – election campaign for the state elections, the social democrat also has a lot to do in the federal government. Faeser is now pushing forward with a proposal to tighten asylum law.

Before the Hesse election: Faeser’s Ministry of the Interior is pushing forward with a draft to tighten asylum law

On Wednesday (2 August), Faeser’s ministry published a discussion draft that provides authorities and the police with more powers to carry out returns. This should serve as a basis for further deliberations before the ministry presents draft legislation. According to this, for example, people who are obliged to leave the country should be able to be detained for 28 days instead of the previously applicable ten days. This should give authorities more time to prepare a deportation with “considerable organizational effort”, as the draft says.

Asylum and people who are obliged to leave the country in Germany ► According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, as of June 30, 279,000 people were required to leave the country. At the end of 2022, according to the central register of foreigners, there were still 304,000. Almost 225,000 of them have a Duldung. You are still obliged to leave the country, only the criminal liability for illegal stay in Germany does not apply. According to Diakonie Deutschland, reasons for toleration include missing travel documents, illness or a freeze on deportation to the country of origin. See also PL releases video in defense of Bolsonaro after TSE decision ► According to the federal government, almost 13,000 people who were required to leave Germany were deported in 2022. In the previous two years it was a little less. In the first half of 2023, there were a good 7,800 deportations, as a spokeswoman for the Ministry of the Interior said. ► According to the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, a total of 150,000 people applied for asylum for the first time in the first six months of 2023. This is an increase of 77 percent compared to the same period last year.

More powers for the police and prison sentences for false statements: This is how Faeser wants to tighten the right to asylum

The Federal Ministry of the Interior proposes that the police not only be allowed to enter the apartment of the person to be deported, but also other apartments and rooms in the accommodation “under narrow constitutional conditions”. This is intended to prevent “victims from staying in other people’s rooms shortly before and only for the duration of the deportation” or “changing their rooms”, the statement says. Faeser also proposes that objections and legal action against entry and residence bans no longer have a suspensive effect.

In addition, according to the discussion draft, the “obligation to cooperate” of asylum seekers should be demanded more. In detail, this means that if an asylum seeker provides no, incorrect or incomplete information about his identity in the asylum procedure, he could face a prison sentence of up to one year or a fine. Nancy Faeser’s Federal Ministry of the Interior justifies this by saying that an unclear identity is one of the “main obstacles” to deportation. Violations of the entry and residence ban should also be considered an independent reason for detention.

Faeser’s discussion draft for deportation: immigration authorities should be relieved

At the same time, Nancy Faeser wants the validity of residence permits for Refugees with so-called subsidiary protection extend from one to three years. This includes people who “provide valid reasons that they are threatened with serious harm in their country of origin”, as the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) writes. This is intended to relieve the immigration authorities. Such “serious damage” includes:

The imposition or execution of the death penalty.

Torture or inhuman treatment or punishment.

A serious individual threat to the life or physical integrity of a civilian “as a result of indiscriminate violence in the context of an international or domestic armed conflict”.

Exceptions are, for example, war criminals, people who have committed a serious (non-political) crime or those who pose a threat to the security of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Source: Federal Office for Migration and Refugees

According to the draft by Faeser’s ministry, immigration authorities, social welfare offices and job centers could also be relieved by a further measure: In future, the central register of foreigners should record whether someone receives state benefits that secure their livelihood, which authority is responsible for them and over what period of time they are granted. This would eliminate the need for a manual query.

Proposal by the Federal Ministry of the Interior in response to the refugee summit in May

The discussion draft from Faeser’s Ministry of the Interior comes almost three months after the refugee summit in the Federal Chancellery on May 10th. The prime ministers of the federal states, chancellors Olaf Scholz and the responsible ministers agreed at the time that irregular migration had to be reduced “noticeably”.

In addition to the additional provision of one billion euros from the federal budget for the accommodation of Refugees were also comprehensively tightened the asylum law agreed. Previously, various Municipalities complained that the federal government was shirking its responsibility in the refugee issue pull out

Tightening of asylum law: Greens and human rights activists go on the barricades

Already after the meeting of the top politicians, several left Human rights organizations against the tightening of the asylum law stipulated in the resolution on the barricades. For example, Pro Asyl spoke of a “summit of isolation and disenfranchisement”. Attempts are being made to use a “rigid deportation policy and tightening of the law as a solution to overburdening the municipalities,” according to the human rights activists.

The decision also faced opposition from politicians: “We will not allow the fundamental right to asylum to be undermined,” he said greens-Chef Omid Nouripour im ZDF morning magazine. The Prime Ministers’ Conference is an advisory and not a decision-making body. The proposal from Faeser’s ministry, however, received support from the ranks of the FDP: The planned changes are an important signal, said the parliamentary manager of Faeser’s coalition party German press agency. (mg, with dpa)