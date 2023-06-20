Home page politics

Because of the increasing number of boat migrants, Interior Minister Faeser wants to facilitate deportations to Tunisia. That causes criticism.

Tunis – Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) has explored possibilities for a future agreement on migration issues in Tunisia. With a view to the dangerous crossings with tugboats, the SPD politician said on Monday in Tunis that she was also concerned with “ending the terrible deaths in the Mediterranean”. Faeser had previously held talks with Interior Minister Kamel Fekih and President Kais Saied. It was possible to establish “work structures”, said Faeser.

After agreement on asylum reform: Faeser hopes for agreement in Tunisia

Criticism of the planned reform of the Common European Asylum System had come from the ranks of the Greens. One argument: Tunisia should not be regarded as a “safe third country”, i.e. a country in which the rights of refugees are protected.

The background to Faeser’s visit is a sudden increase in the number of migrants who set off from Tunisia to Europe in self-made boats. According to the federal police, one reason for this was statements by President Saied that led to a wave of violence and harassment against foreigners from sub-Saharan Africa in February. The economic crisis also drove many people into boats. The recognition rate for asylum seekers from Tunisia is less than two percent.

Faeser wants to facilitate deportations to Tunisia

Faeser emphasized that she was concerned with facilitating deportations to the Arab country. In addition, there should be more opportunities for labor migration for Tunisian workers. Faeser visited Tunisia together with her French counterpart Gérald Darmanin. Alongside Belarus, Tunisia is currently one of the most important transit countries for irregular migration to Europe. The federal government had signed a migration agreement with India at the end of 2022. Georgia and Moldova will soon follow.