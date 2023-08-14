Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

Nancy Faeser’s ministry rejects plans for more efficient deportations. There is criticism from the left faction – the project is “inhuman”.

Berlin – According to plans by the Federal Minister of the Interior, deportations should also be carried out for those who have been tolerated for many years Nancy Faser (SPD) will no longer have to be announced in the future. Those affected could then be picked up by the police and taken out of the country. This emerges from a discussion paper “to improve repatriation” that the ministry published in early August. First reported the Southgerman newspaper about it.

Until now, people who have been staying in Germany for more than a year have had to be informed at least one month in advance of their imminent deportation. The ministry justified the proposal by relieving the immigration authorities.

Faeser, the upcoming Hesse election wants to become Prime Minister of her home state in October, the topic of deportations moves further into focus. The interior minister’s plans recently caused a stir, according to which members of criminal clans are to be deported. The SPD politician defended her plan and emphasized that the state “must show its teeth”.

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) at a press conference. (Archive photo) © Chris Emil Janssen/Imago

Criticism from the left faction of Faeser’s plans: “Inhuman and irresponsible”

“Tolerated” people are people who are obliged to leave the country but cannot be deported for certain reasons. This can be because they do not have any identification documents, are ill or have a minor child who has a residence permit. The tolerance is always limited.

According to the federal government, almost 13,000 people who were required to leave Germany were deported in 2022. According to the central register of foreigners, around 304,000 people were required to leave the country at the end of 2022, around 248,000 of them with a toleration.

The left-wing faction’s refugee policy spokeswoman, Clara Bünger, explained that the change would be a disaster for many tolerated people. The current regulation with a four-week notice period results from the rule of law and the principle of human dignity. “Because most of those affected have been living in Germany for years, they may be working and have rented an apartment, there are friendships and relationships, children go to school and have long since arrived. Taking such people out of their lives and deporting them without notice is inhumane and irresponsible.”