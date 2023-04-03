BInterior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) has announced that she will make two constitutional changes in view of the high level of threats in the area of ​​cyber security as a result of the Ukraine war. “We are planning to amend the Basic Law so that the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) can ward off threats from serious cyber attacks,” Faeser told the editorial network Germany on Monday. The BKA has “excellent expertise” and works “with an excellent global network, for example in investigations against Darknet platforms”.

She will propose another amendment to the Basic Law in order to expand the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) into the central office in the federal-state relationship – similar to the Federal Criminal Police Office. “It is crucial that the federal and state governments act in a coordinated manner and continuously develop their skills.”

The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine also means a “turning point” for domestic politics, said the SPD politician. In their opinion, the risk situation in the area of ​​cyber security is “high”. The war resulted in “a significant potential for escalation”. However, a noticeable cyber offensive by Russia against Western nations has so far failed to materialize. At the same time, forces were pooled and protective measures were ramped up.

Faeser had already warned at the end of February of a high risk of Russian disinformation, espionage and sabotage in view of the ongoing Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and announced the expansion of the BSI in this context.