BInterior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) wants to significantly strengthen security measures for sensitive areas in Germany as part of the national security strategy. The protection of critical infrastructure is therefore of crucial importance for them, Faeser told the “Handelsblatt”. The so-called “Kritis Umbrella Law” aimed for this should help to better identify risks. In addition, standards for protective measures are to be prescribed.

“In addition, we need to be able to check security risks not only in 5G communication networks but also in other areas more strictly and reduce opportunities for foreign interference,” added Faeser. According to the minister, the security strategy describes the current threats “very clearly” and outlines measures to protect Germany’s security just as clearly.

Faeser referred to a wide range of threats, including terrorism and extremism, organized crime, attacks on critical infrastructure, cyber attacks, espionage, disinformation campaigns and illegal financial flows, but also natural disasters and the consequences of the climate crisis.

National security strategy is presented

The federal cabinet is dealing with the national security strategy this Wednesday. This strategy – the first of its kind in Germany – will then be presented at a high-calibre press conference: Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens), Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP), Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and the Interior Minister will take part in the presentation Nancy Faeser (both SPD) took part.







In the case of cyber attacks, Faeser believes that a “rapid, national response” is required. “We agreed in the National Security Strategy to provide new legal bases,” she said. The plan is to change the Basic Law in order to pool forces at the cyber security authority BSI and make the BSI the central office. Faeser emphasized that this was the only way Germany could survive in the race against constantly changing attack methods and technologies.

Faeser also wants to propose an amendment to the Basic Law so that the Federal Criminal Police Office can ward off the dangers of serious cyber attacks.