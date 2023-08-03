Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser wants longer deportation detention for migrants who are supposed to leave the country. But she doesn’t dare to tackle the main problem. By Merkur Editor-in-Chief Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – And she is moving – a bit: Federal Interior Minister Faeser wants to increase detention from ten to 28 days. This should give the authorities more time to prepare for the deportation of migrants who are illegally staying in Germany. The longer detention pending deportation is correct, but the SPD minister is taking the second step before the first. Because internal border controls should continue to be dispensed with.

As long as the borders remain open for ideological reasons for illegal immigrants, even from safe countries of origin, and the asylum centers at the EU’s external borders are just a dream of the future, the number of those who come to us will always be greater than the small number of those who the immigration authorities are dealing with months or years later they are able to send them back to their home country with the greatest of effort.

People with no prospects of staying – the situation will be different in 2023 than in 2015

This mechanism overwhelms Germany in every conceivable way: ideally – most volunteers from 2015 have given up. Materially – there is a lack of accommodation. Administratively, the immigration authorities are completely overwhelmed, but this does not lessen the outrage when a migrant who is actually obliged to leave the country becomes the perpetrator. Politically – as long as the uncontrolled immigration does not stop, the AfD economy will not end either.

And financially – the new sick man in Europe simply lacks the money to care for so many people with no prospects of staying for so long. This is what fundamentally differentiates the situation in 2023 from 2015, when a CDU chancellor drew on unlimited resources and thus evoked the untenable situation that the traffic light is confronted with today.

But it doesn’t help the Scholz government to keep pointing the finger at its predecessor. She has to show that she can do better. The SPD, Greens and FDP still owe their citizens (also) in asylum policy the proof that they are reacting appropriately to the turning point with its many new challenges, such as the millions of Ukrainians who deserve our protection.