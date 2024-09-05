Home policy

There is a fatal shootout in Munich. The incident takes place near the Israeli Consulate General – Faeser reacts.

Munich – After an exchange of fire between the Munich police and an as yet unknown man, Nancy Faeser (SPD) has warned against speculation. “It is a serious incident,” the German Press Agency (dpa) the Federal Minister of the Interior at a press conference in Berlin.

Faeser first expressed her thanks to the Munich police. “The protection of Jewish and Israeli institutions, as you know, is our top priority,” said the Interior Minister. The fact that the incident occurred in front of the Nazi Documentation Center and the Israeli Consulate General was very bitter, said Faeser.

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) speaks about the fatal shooting in Munich. © Matthias Schrader/Kay Nietfeld/dpa (montage)

Shots in Munich – Police speak of suspect with long gun

The suspect is said to have been hit in the exchange of fire with the police. “Police officers saw a person who appeared to be carrying a firearm. The officers used their service weapons and the person was hit and injured,” the police wrote. Munich in a post on the social media platform X. No other people were injured in the operation. The Bavarian Ministry of the Interior has since announced that the suspect died of his injuries, reported the South German Newspaper.

During the operation, the police cleared a large area around the crime scene and called on the public to avoid the area. There are currently no indications of any other suspects. The officers also asked people to refrain from distributing images and videos of the incident. A special upload portal for the media has been set up for this purpose, according to a post on X.

Gunfire outside Israeli consulate in Munich – incident during anniversary of 1972 Olympic attack

The Munich Olympic attack took place 52 years ago today. On September 5, 1972, Palestinian terrorists took a total of eleven Israeli Olympic athletes hostage in their team quarters. The members of the “Black September” group demanded the release of imprisoned Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages.

As the Israeli Foreign Ministry dpa announced that a memorial service had been held in the Munich consulate for this reason. Accordingly, the building was not open at the time of the shooting. None of the employees were injured. (nhi)