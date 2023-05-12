Home page politics

From: Marcus Maeckler

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser sees “historic momentum” for EU refugee policy. The Greens are at odds. © M. Popov/IMAGO

Leading traffic light politicians are open to the idea of ​​asylum centers at the EU’s external borders. Is this the breakthrough to stem migration?

Munich – Nancy Faeser recently received an unexpected kind of praise. Horst Seehofer, her predecessor in the Ministry of the Interior, wished the SPD politician a “lucky hand” in the implementation of her plans via “Spiegel”. Although, there was also an amused Horstian undertone in it, which could be translated as: Okay, Nancy, then try your luck.

Faeser, minister and beginning Hesse election campaigner in one, is calling for what the SPD has long frowned upon: asylum centers on the EU’s external borders. It is not their invention: the EU Commission has already made such a proposal, and Seehofer once brought the idea into play, several times in fact. He couldn’t enforce it. Especially on the left of the centre, they were considered populist devils. But now there is movement in the debate.

Breakthrough in migration policy? Greens have a hard time with Faeser’s advance

Faeser even sees a “historical momentum” to finally come to a functioning EU asylum policy. In essence, it could work like this: migrants who arrive at European borders are subject to mandatory identity and protection requirements. Those who have good prospects of asylum are distributed among EU countries and undergo a regular procedure. People from countries with a poor recognition rate (maximum 15 percent) come to the said asylum centers and a decision is made on their asylum application within twelve weeks. If the outcome is negative, the people should be taken back to their countries of origin.

Early screening is the idea, which is anything but conflict-free domestically. The Greens in particular are struggling. Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir has signaled sympathy for a preliminary asylum check at the borders. Overall, however, the proposal contradicts the green DNA. “There will still be arguments at traffic lights,” political scientist Ursula Münch recently told Merkur.

Greens consider asylum centers to be “detention centers for refugees”

Erik Marquardt, who sits in the EU Parliament for the Greens, sees several problems. “These centers would basically be detention centers for refugees,” he told Merkur. No one can guarantee that EU law applies there. The idea of ​​fast-track procedures had already failed in the Greek Moria refugee camp, where the worst conditions prevailed. In general: “You first have to persuade countries like Italy to accept such centers on their territory.” He thinks that’s illusory. Even now, the external border states often prefer to send people seeking protection on to Germany rather than examine their asylum applications. “Why should that change now?”

Migration expert Gerald Knaus also has doubts. “It will all lead to nothing,” he told the “Zeit”. The border states have no guarantee that other EU countries will take the refugees away from them (a fair distribution mechanism has failed for years in countries like Hungary or Poland), nor could they simply send them back to their homeland. repatriation agreements were absent.

When it comes to asylum policy, Faeser wants to use “all his strength” to negotiate fair distribution

The hurdles are of course well known, but Faeser is braving them with ministerial confidence. She is negotiating “with all her might” about fair distribution in Europe, she said. There is now a separate officer for migration agreements with the countries of origin, the FDP politician Joachim Stamp.

The pressure is great, not just domestically. In the EU, too, it is known that asylum advances are necessary. Otherwise, the fear goes, the populists could benefit greatly from the 2024 European elections. While some have doubts about the breakthrough, not only Faeser is optimistic. EPP boss Manfred Weber also believes that a solution could be found in asylum policy by the end of the year. Something is happening in the member states, he recently told our newspaper.

Marquardt says that Berlin’s repositioning has triggered something in the EU. “Germany got a ball rolling there.” No reason for him to be happy.