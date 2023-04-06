Home page politics

Split

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (archive image) © Sina Schuldt/dpa

According to critics, the accommodation of refugees in Germany is reaching its limits. Interior Minister Faeser is now positioning herself in the debate.

Berlin – Interior Minister Nancy Faeser cannot understand the demands of the municipalities for more money from the federal government for the accommodation of refugees and migrants. “I find it strange that it is already being said – at the beginning of April this year – that the money for this year is not enough,” said the SPD politician spark-Newspapers from Thursday (April 6).

“The federal government made a lot of money available last year – 4.4 billion euros. In addition, we have taken over the social benefits for the refugees from Ukraine.” For this year, the federal government has promised the federal states and municipalities 2.75 billion euros in additional support at an early stage. Faeser referred to a federal-state summit with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) on May 10 to discuss refugee costs.

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

Faeser rejects restrictions on the influx of refugees

Faeser admitted that the situation of the municipalities is very difficult. The situation must be dealt with together. She refused to limit the number of refugees. “We are experiencing a terrible war in the middle of Europe. Eight out of ten refugees come from Ukraine. There can be no upper limits for humanity.”

Faeser warned that children and young people among the war refugees had to be cared for “as best as possible”, also so that they did not become criminals. “People who have fled the war bring terrible experiences with them. Such experiences of violence can have lasting effects.” A third of the more than one million Ukrainian refugees in Germany are under 18 years old. This is also visible in the crime statistics. “Last year we had over 3,700 suspected children and young people from Ukraine. In 2021, before Putin’s war, there were a few hundred,” said the minister. (dpa/frs)