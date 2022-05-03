Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is raising public awareness of the importance of emergency supplies.
Frankfurt/Berlin – Since the first corona-Lockdown on March 22, 2020, emergency supplies play a bigger role in purchasing plans than before. Well, given the ongoing Ukraine Waradvises the Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faser (SPD) the citizens to prepare for the crisis. These could be helpful in different scenarios: “Think for example Cyber attacks on critical infrastructure“, said the SPD politician Handelsblatt.
The Federal Minister made it clear how important emergency supplies can be in the event that important structures fail. “If the power goes out for a longer period of time or daily life is restricted in some other way, then it definitely makes sense to have an emergency supply at home.”
Stock up on emergency supplies with a checklist: You need these foods accordingly
In this context, Faeser referred to a dated Federal Office for Civil Protection published list. This states, for example, that the household should have a supply of food and drink for at least ten days.
|Drinks 2 liters per day and person
|20 liters
|Cereals Cereal products Bread, potatoes, pasta, rice
|3.5kg
|vegetables, legumes
|4.0kg
|fruit, nuts
|2.5kg
|milk dairy products
|2.6kg
|Fish, meat, eggs or whole egg powder
|1.5kg
|fats, oils
|0.357kg
|Other at will e.g. B.
|Sugar, Sweetener, Honey, Jam, Salt
|Source: Federal Office for Civil Protection | As of May 2, 2022
Nancy Faeser on Shelters: “Makes sense if we reactivate some of them”
At the same time, the minister emphasized the importance of civil protection. She gives it a “high priority”. “We have to get up to speed here in order to be able to cope with the many crises – pandemics, the consequences of climate change, the dangers of war.” It must be examined which protective measures are necessary. She also pointed out the weaknesses of civil protection. That’s what she wants Have sirens tested nationwide on a warning day.
This not only affects technical issues, “but also supplies for food, medicines or medical supplies”. In Germany there are still 599 shelters. There are also some that are used for other purposes today. “It makes sense if we reactivate some of them,” Faeser said. (lz/dpa)
#Faeser #recommends #emergency #supplies #foods #home
Leave a Reply