Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is raising public awareness of the importance of emergency supplies.

Frankfurt/Berlin – Since the first corona-Lockdown on March 22, 2020, emergency supplies play a bigger role in purchasing plans than before. Well, given the ongoing Ukraine Waradvises the Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faser (SPD) the citizens to prepare for the crisis. These could be helpful in different scenarios: “Think for example Cyber ​​attacks on critical infrastructure“, said the SPD politician Handelsblatt.

The Federal Minister made it clear how important emergency supplies can be in the event that important structures fail. “If the power goes out for a longer period of time or daily life is restricted in some other way, then it definitely makes sense to have an emergency supply at home.”

Stock up on emergency supplies with a checklist: You need these foods accordingly

In this context, Faeser referred to a dated Federal Office for Civil Protection published list. This states, for example, that the household should have a supply of food and drink for at least ten days.

Drinks 2 liters per day and person 20 liters Cereals Cereal products Bread, potatoes, pasta, rice 3.5kg vegetables, legumes 4.0kg fruit, nuts 2.5kg milk dairy products 2.6kg Fish, meat, eggs or whole egg powder 1.5kg fats, oils 0.357kg Other at will e.g. B. Sugar, Sweetener, Honey, Jam, Salt Source: Federal Office for Civil Protection | As of May 2, 2022

Nancy Faeser on Shelters: “Makes sense if we reactivate some of them”

At the same time, the minister emphasized the importance of civil protection. She gives it a “high priority”. “We have to get up to speed here in order to be able to cope with the many crises – pandemics, the consequences of climate change, the dangers of war.” It must be examined which protective measures are necessary. She also pointed out the weaknesses of civil protection. That’s what she wants Have sirens tested nationwide on a warning day.

This not only affects technical issues, “but also supplies for food, medicines or medical supplies”. In Germany there are still 599 shelters. There are also some that are used for other purposes today. “It makes sense if we reactivate some of them,” Faeser said. (lz/dpa)