Despite sharp criticism: Nancy Faeser praises progress in migration policy. There are already successes in terms of the number of entries.

Berlin – Despite sharp debates on the subject of migration in Germany: Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) sees the traffic light coalition's migration policy on the right track. “We have taken big steps forward this year to control and organize migration more closely,” explained the SPD politician in the Rhenish Post from Friday (December 29th). In particular, the reform of the EU asylum system will bring further relief for municipalities in the future, she said.

“Together with other Europeans” she fought for “agreement on a common European asylum system” (Geas). “In this way, we are overcoming years of deep division in Europe over the refugee issue,” added Faeser. She particularly referred to the distribution mechanism reformed by the EU, with which responsibility is spread “on more shoulders”. Irregular migration will also be effectively limited: in the future, asylum procedures should be able to take place at the EU's external borders – a particularly controversial point. Faeser has recently also been under personal pressure regarding asylum reform.

Changes to the migration law in Germany too

Faeser also referred to the traffic light coalition's national package of measures, which is intended to make asylum procedures and deportations easier. Already in one Government survey of the Bundestag on September 20, 2023, she spoke of a new start in migration policy. Until the new regulations take effect, the borders should be more closely monitored.

“Thanks to our temporary border controls and the closely coordinated measures that our neighboring states are taking at their borders, the number of unauthorized entries has fallen from over 20,000 in October to around 7,300 in November,” emphasized Olaf Scholz's Interior Minister. This is a reduction of more than 60 percent.

The SPD politician also emphasized that the federal police had caught around 340 smugglers since mid-October. This shows the success of a combination of mobile and stationary controls. On the other hand, the Skilled Immigration Act is finally an opportunity to bring the skilled workers that are so urgently needed in many industries to Germany. (AFP/LisMah)