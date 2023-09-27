Home page politics

Additional controls will take place at the border crossings to Poland and the Czech Republic in the future. Interior Minister Faeser confirmed this on Wednesday.

Berlin – Now it’s official. To strengthen action against refugee smugglers, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) has ordered additional federal police checks directly at the borders with Poland and the Czech Republic. “We want to prevent smugglers from evading through flexible and mobile controls at changing locations,” said Faeser in Berlin on Wednesday. At the same time, it will be ensured that the controls have “as little impact as possible” on commuters and freight transport.

Faeser therefore refrains from permanent controls at border crossings, contrary to what the CDU and CSU have demanded. According to the minister, the additional priority checks should take place “with immediate effect”. They should also take place “on the border line” with neighboring states and should supplement the veil search practiced so far. (AFP)

