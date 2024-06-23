Home page politics

From: Leonie Hudelmaier

Press Split

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) takes part in the press conference at the end of the spring conference of the interior ministers and senators. © Christoph Soeder/dpa

Talks on deporting criminals are ongoing, while the pressure on Faeser is increasing. Third-country solutions are now to be examined.

Berlin – When it comes to migration, the traffic light coalition is currently under pressure from all sides. After the state premiers, the interior ministers are now also calling for a tougher course against illegal migration. “We all have the same interest in reducing immigration,” assured Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) on Friday after the conclusion of the spring meeting. But not everyone is in complete agreement about the measures.

At least when it comes to serious criminal offenders and Islamist threats, the federal and state interior ministers have reached a common line after three days of consultations: they should be deported to Afghanistan and Syria. There is agreement on this, says Faeser. And concrete discussions are already underway. Confidential negotiations are currently underway with various countries to make deportations to Afghanistan and Syria possible, says Faeser. Germany’s security interests are “clearly the top priority” in these questions. Islamist threats must be consistently deported. New criminal offenses are also to be created for this purpose, says Faeser.

Deportation of criminals: Greens resist amidst discussions

According to Faeser, no change in the Foreign Office’s security assessment is necessary for deportations to Afghanistan. As far as a reassessment of the security situation in Syria is concerned, in order to make deportations there possible, the SPD minister is currently negotiating with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens). Specifically, the question is whether there are regions in Syria where returnees are not in danger of life and limb.

But there is also resistance to the plans in the traffic light coalition, especially from the Greens. The debate ignores the constitutional conditions for deportation and could at the same time help to stabilize the Taliban’s terror regime, warns Green MP Schahina Gambir. But the domestic policy spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Sebastian Hartmann, also says that Afghanistan and Syria are not safe countries. “We are a constitutional state, we do not lead anyone back into insecurity, not even the most serious criminal, to death,” says Hartmann.

But the Union-led countries are demanding speed. The Foreign Office must “get going” in its assessment of the situation in Syria, demands Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU). Herrmann also plans to travel to Albania in August. There, Italy is planning to be the first EU country to set up asylum procedures in another country.

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

Conference of Interior Ministers debates deportations: Traffic Light coalition wants to examine third-country models

Such asylum procedures in third countries were also a topic at the Conference of Interior Ministers and are being called for in particular by the Union. The discussions were preceded by an agreement from the Conference of Minister Presidents. It was agreed with Chancellor Scholz that the Federal Government should develop “concrete models for carrying out asylum procedures in transit and third countries”.

Now Interior Minister Faeser is following suit. This will be examined as a “further, additional instrument”. However, the federal government is not planning any concrete talks with potential countries for the time being. “That would be the second step,” said government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit on Friday. Faeser made it clear that the highest priority now is the implementation of the EU asylum reform. This is the key to curbing irregular migration.