Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) rejects further nationwide border controls after the European Football Championship – to the displeasure of the CDU/CSU.

Berlin – Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) wants to Nationwide border controls by the Federal Police after the European Football Championship not extend, reports the German press agencyThe application of the temporary order of internal border controls during the European Championships in Germany, which end on Sunday, is intended to be “only temporary and as a last resort”, quoted the Picture on Sunday a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior. Germany would have to notify the EU of further nationwide controls. However, this is not planned.

On Monday, Faeser, together with North Rhine-Westphalia’s Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU), will present the results of the nationwide border controls during the European Championship. Since June 7, hundreds of people smugglers have been caught, thousands of illegal entries prevented and migrants turned back. In addition, more than 100 football hooligans have been denied entry, the BamS.

Federal police strengthen controls at western borders with undercover surveillance

The controls at all German Schengen internal borders have been announced at EU level until July 19. © Patrick Pleul/dpa

According to the Federal Police, Around a third of illegal entries at the borders to France, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Denmark, and in sea and air traffic. In future, the Federal Police will “use the instrument of undercover surveillance to combat cross-border crime with targeted controls,” the BamS-According to a report from the Federal Ministry of the Interior, the Federal Police will then no longer be able to reject people at the border.

CDU/CSU and FDP call for extension of border controls after the European Championship

Criticism of the phasing out of the nationwide border controls comes from, among others, the domestic policy spokesman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Alexander Throm. “Faeser must extend all border controls beyond the European Championships, protection only to the south and east is not enough,” he told the BamSAfter all, a third of the illegal entries “take place in the west and north of our country.” The government should “report the controls to the EU Commission promptly,” warned the opposition politician.

The governing FDP party also wants an extension. Secretary General Bijan Djir-Sarai told the Picture on Sunday: “Especially during the European Championships, we saw how useful border controls are. Ms. Faeser must therefore present a security strategy at the next cabinet meeting on how border controls can be extended after the European Championships.” FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr had previously spoken out in favor of this. (AFP/jal)