From: Jens Kiffmeier

New questions after the Schönbohm affair: Interior Minister Faeser is apparently handing out top positions for migration experts – without advertising. The CDU is outraged.

Berlin – First the bullying affair surrounding the fired BSI boss Arne Schönbohm, now new criticism of her personnel policy: Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) is coming under further pressure because of the awarding of posts without an advertisement. The CDU is demanding clarification about the filling of eight lucrative top jobs in the ministry and is placing them under suspicion: “It mercilessly fires those it doesn’t like, and brings in others illegally, without tendering. Faeser does what she likes,” complained CDU interior expert Stefan Heck in the Picture-Newspaper. But what is behind the new allegations? Serious problem – or just a bitter election campaign a few weeks before the Hesse election?

Personnel affair: Nancy Faeser is said to have awarded top positions in the migration department without advertising

According to the media report, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) has filled a total of eight top positions without advertising. Her ministry admitted this in response to a parliamentary question from the Union. According to this, four positions were awarded at the sub-department management level and three jobs at the department management level. State Secretary Johann Saathof said in response that a tender was not held due to “special individual cases for reasons of personnel planning”.

According to the Picture It was primarily about well-paid positions in the areas of migration and digitalization. The annual salary should amount to 127,200 euros. The Federal Ministry of the Interior has so far left an inquiry from IPPEN.MEDIA about the allegations unanswered.

Allocation of posts without advertising: common practice – not just in the Faeser Ministry

This is absurd for the Union. Interior expert Heck demanded that Faeser’s handling of human resources as a whole needs to be examined. But why? The fact is: Faeser is not the only minister who acts like this. How focus.de Reportedly, Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius have also made use of this practice. Paragraph 4 of the “Ordinance on the Careers of Federal Civil Servants” stipulates that ministers can, in justified individual cases, waive exceptions to the obligation to advertise special positions.

Apparently the Faeser department referred precisely to this regulation. She can hardly be accused of breaking the law, but the rules are still controversial. In the recent past there have been repeated accusations that this makes it far too easy for politicians to fill important positions with preferred candidates and confidants. But they have not yet been abolished – despite constant criticism. The Union has also not made any effort to introduce new regulations during its previous period of government.

Shortly before the Hesse election: New trouble can cost Faeser points in the survey

Nevertheless, the stir comes at an inopportune time for Faeser. The Hesse election is coming up in three weeks – and Faeser, as the SPD’s top candidate, is behind incumbent Boris Rhein (CDU) in the polls. Most recently, her controversial role in the Arne Schönbohm affair cost her a lot of reputation.

Confusion after Böhmermann’s broadcast: Faeser remains silent about Schönbohm’s dismissal

She was repeatedly accused of having relieved the former president of the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) of his duties in autumn 2022 without sufficient justification. Before this step, the satirical ZDF television program “Magazin Royale” by Jan Böhmermann discussed the closeness between Schönbohm and a club that was criticized for alleged connections to Russian secret services. Despite these accusations, no clear proof could be provided.

Faeser’s Federal Ministry of the Interior ultimately justified Schönbohm’s replacement with various cases of misconduct. In a letter to Schönbohm, the allegations that had arisen after the broadcast of the program were explicitly mentioned. Nevertheless, it was added: “There are also a number of incidents relating to the technical and personnel management of the authority that have irretrievably shaken the minister’s trust in her administration.”

This raised questions for many members of the Bundestag, but this was what they wanted Faeser had evaded clarification, citing election campaign dates. Instead, she sent her state secretary – for many this was tantamount to an affront. (jkf)