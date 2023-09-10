Dhe Federal Ministry of the Interior justified the controversial dismissal of agency head Arne Schönbohm last year with allegations of misconduct in several different cases. The letter to the then President of the Federal Office for Information Technology (BSI), which is available to the German Press Agency in Berlin, initially made explicit reference to allegations that were spread after the ZDF program “Magazin Royale” was broadcast in October 2022.

But then it goes on to say: “In addition, there are a number of incidents in connection with the technical and personnel management of the office, which have also irreparably damaged the trust of the Minister in her administration.” A selection of the other allegations is then listed. The letter dated October 18, 2022 was first reported by “Focus“ reported.

Internal notes prove gaps in the truth

The ministry refers to “allegations of excessively close contacts with Russian circles and companies” that were made in the television program and subsequently in various media reports. “Regardless of how valid these are and whether they ultimately prove to be correct, a loss of trust has occurred in public opinion, which makes further office impossible and significantly impairs the BSI’s ability to fulfill its tasks in the eyes of the public,” it continues . The ministry named six further points where “inadequacies” had “irreparably shaken” trust – including “lack of political sensitivity”, “excessive press work” and “inadequate cooperation with the technical supervisory authority”.

In an interview with the “Bild-Zeitung”, Faeser assured that the replacement had nothing to do with the research by “Neo Magazin Royale”. But internal documents reveal gaps in the truth. Furthermore, it could be doubted that the allegations against Schönbohm were carefully examined over a longer period of time. Just one week after the allegations became known, the former cyber defense chief was dismissed – while the investigation was not yet completed. The Focus report points out that pre-disciplinary investigations must produce a result within three months. “But in the Schönbohm case, the employer took her time. According to the files, it was already clear in January 2023 that there were no official violations,” continues “Focus”.







When asked on Sunday, a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior said that the ministry had consistently justified the decision to change the head of the BSI with a lack of trust in the administration of the then president. He referred to previous statements.

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) has been repeatedly accused of having relieved the former BSI president of his duties in autumn 2022 without good reason. Jan Böhmermann’s satirical show “ZDF Magazin Royale” had previously discussed Schönbohm’s closeness to a club that had come under criticism for alleged contacts with Russian secret services.

At Schönbohm’s request, a preliminary disciplinary examination was carried out by the ministry. According to the ministry, findings from other authorities in the Federal Ministry of the Interior’s area of ​​responsibility were also compiled. In the end, no disciplinary proceedings were opened. Schönbohm is now President of the Federal Academy for Public Administration. He initially tried to legally defend himself against his dismissal from the top of the BSI and is now demanding damages from the federal government and compensation and a cease-and-desist declaration from ZDF. The broadcaster rejected this.