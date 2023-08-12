Home page politics

Nail Akkoyun

Nancy Faeser (SPD), Federal Minister of the Interior and Homeland, speaks at a press conference. (Archive photo) © Michael Kappeler/dpa

After criticism of Nancy Faeser’s plans to deport clan members, the interior minister commented on her plans. There is encouragement from other quarters as well.

Berlin – Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faser (SPD) has come under massive criticism with its announced plans to make it easier for criminal clan members to be deported. The 53-year-old at the Hesse election with the aim of becoming prime minister, has now defended herself against the indignation.

“We have to fight organized crime consistently. Clan crime is part of it. The rule of law has to show its teeth here,” said the SPD politician Rheinische Post on Saturday (12 August). This also includes the faster expulsion of criminals who do not have a German passport. However, she emphasized with a view to clans: “It is about criminal activity, not about family relationships. The family name says nothing about whether someone is a criminal.”

A discussion paper from Faeser’s ministry provides that deportation should already be possible if someone was or is part of a criminal organization. The Union and the Greens in particular had criticized the proposals. There were also cautious voices in Faeser’s party, the SPD.

Clan deportation plans: Nancy Faeser defends herself against criticism – the ministry has her back

Another proposal from the ministry sees the possible extension of detention. Detention pending exit is currently possible for up to ten days, but Faeser proposes an extension to up to 28 days. “We have to prevent people from going into hiding before deportation, especially criminals,” Faeser defended this proposal in an interview.

The SPD interior expert Sebastian Fiedler has also defended the interior minister’s plan. Organized crime is a huge danger for Germany because it has a “really destructive effect on democracy” because it undermines business and politics, said Fiedler, who is a detective by profession ZDF– “Morning magazine”.

Encouragement from the Association of German Detectives: Faeser’s paper is “a good basis”

The chairman of the Association of German Criminal Investigators, Dirk Peglow, supports the initiative from the Federal Ministry of the Interior to facilitate the deportation of presumed clan members. “Any initiative that contributes to the fight against clan crime is to be welcomed in principle,” he said Editorial network Germany during the week.

Peglow said: “We must not tolerate criminal clans continuing to build a parallel judiciary and society that subordinates any basis of our social coexistence to the rules of patriarchal family structures.” In this respect, the discussion paper is “a good basis”. However, it must be clear “that simply belonging to a so-called clan family, i.e. the surname alone, is not sufficient for measures to end a stay”. (nak/dpa)