Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Split

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser. © Sina Schuldt/dpa

The next government survey is coming up: Nancy Faeser and Svenja Schulze are answering questions from the Bundestag. There is fuel.

Update from March 15, 1:40 p.m.: The controls at the border between Germany and Austria should remain for the time being. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser made this clear in response to a question from SSW MP Stefan Seidler. Faeser explained that she was not willing to give up this practice “particularly in view of the migratory pressure on the border with Austria”. The regulation will be reviewed from mid-April. However, a change is only conceivable if the migration situation changes.

Update from March 15, 1:38 p.m.: Nancy Faeser does not rule out further help for the municipalities in caring for refugees – but she once again avoided concrete commitments in her Bundestag survey. “We are examining what funds are being made available,” she emphasized. 3.7 and 2.5 billion euros have already been made available in 2022 and 2023, respectively. “I think we still have to wait a bit to see how things develop.” Previously, the non-attached former AfD politician Robert Farle had complained that the accommodation could not take place as necessary under the current circumstances.

Faeser in the Bundestag cross-examination: CSU reprimands “ignored cries for help” – Minister delivers Merkel side swipe

Update from March 15, 1:25 p.m.: Immediately after the start of the government survey of Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD), harsh allegations by the opposition were made. The CSU politician Stephan Mayer accused her of ignoring “cries for help from the community family” when it came to housing and supporting refugees: The traffic light coalition left districts, cities and municipalities “pitifully out in the rain”.

Faeser, unsurprisingly, rejected the allegations: At the beginning of the Ukraine war, there was “immediate support” and further talks had only recently taken place, the minister emphasized. In many places, however, she did not hold out the prospect of further financial aid from the federal government. When asked by Mayer, Faeser followed up with a dig at the GroKo of the CDU, CSU and her own SPD: In the refugee crisis of 2015/16, Angela Merkel’s government reacted “only afterwards”. The traffic light did that much earlier.

AfD politician Gottfried Curio complained that the federal government was delaying further negotiations with district administrators, for example – and had not delivered any results at its refugee summit. Faeser also rejected that: there were weekly discussions.

Update from March 15, 1:15 p.m.: In her introductory words to the government survey, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) admitted that Germany faced major threats in the Ukraine war. The dangers of “cyber attacks, disinformation campaigns and espionage have taken on a whole new dimension”. she said. The federal government has “raised all protective measures”.

Is the traffic light Zoff breaking course? Faeser and Schulze have to go through the Bundestag survey

preliminary report: Berlin – Two ministers of the traffic light coalition are again presenting themselves to the Bundestag: Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) and Development Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) are the protagonists in a government survey on Wednesday (March 15).

Both first comment on a topic of their choice and then answer questions from the MPs. There could well be explosive material: Faeser is at the center of a tough dispute about the costs of taking in refugees in Germany. A “refugee summit” under her leadership had recently brought no breakthrough. Olaf Scholz is now planning another appointment.

Traffic light ministers face parliament – in the middle of the dispute over migration and the budget

The topic of development, for which Schulze is responsible, is generally less in the public eye. However, your house should also be involved in the budget dispute between the SPD, Greens and FDP coalition, which has been smoldering for weeks.

The Greens in particular had recently expressed dissatisfaction with Finance Minister Christian Lindner’s rigid budget planning. In a much-noticed exchange of letters between Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) and Lindner, it was also indirectly about funds for development cooperation – albeit more with a view to Annalena Baerbock’s (Greens) Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Government survey in the Bundestag: Does Ampel-Zoff come to light?

Traditionally, the opposition parties use the surveys for harsh public criticism and probing questions to government representatives. Politicians from the coalition partners tend to ask soft questions or provide templates for reports of success from the government bank.

However, it remains to be seen whether this will be the case this time in view of the traffic light dispute over finances and cross-party dissatisfaction with problems with refugee accommodation. In the most recent government survey in the Bundestag, for example, the Greens aimed for the latter issue in the direction of Bavaria instead of their own coalition. (fn/AFP)