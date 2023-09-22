Home page politics

“But one should not suggest that no more asylum seekers will come as soon as there are stationary border controls,” explains Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD). © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

In the migration debate, the Union is calling for stationary border controls, for example at the borders to Poland and the Czech Republic. Recently, SPD Interior Minister Faeser described this as “pure symbolic politics”.

Berlin – Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has shown herself to be fundamentally open to short-term stationary border controls on the Polish and Czech borders. “In my view, this is an opportunity to combat smuggling crime more aggressively,” the SPD politician told “Welt am Sonntag” when asked whether there would be short-term stationary border controls at the Polish and Czech borders.

Such additional controls would have to go hand in hand with the surveillance of the entire border area by the veil search. “To this end, we have already significantly increased the presence of the federal police on the Polish and Czech borders.”

Proposal previously rejected several times

Faeser added: “But one should not suggest that no more asylum seekers will come as soon as there are stationary border controls.” If a person asks for asylum at the border, then the asylum application must be examined in Germany. The protection of the EU’s external borders remains crucial, “which we achieve with the common asylum system”.

Faeser had already said on Wednesday when the federal government was questioned in the Bundestag: “To combat smugglers, it can actually be right to carry out short-term stationary border controls. That is absolutely true.”

Recently, Faeser had repeatedly rejected the Union’s demand for stationary border controls, for example at the borders with Poland and the Czech Republic. They would tie up too many staff and would be “purely symbolic politics, also in view of the AfD’s high poll numbers,” she said. It is better “to be present everywhere in the border areas – with teams from the federal police and other border police.”

Cooperation with neighboring countries

In the “Welt am Sonntag” interview, Faeser mentioned controls in neighboring countries as a further measure. There is “already excellent cooperation” with Switzerland: “Federal police officers, in close coordination with Swiss police forces, are also allowed to control Swiss territory and prevent unauthorized entry. Something similar could happen with the Czech Republic. The arrangements for this are already underway,” she told the newspaper.

On Friday, the Union submitted its own proposal for a Germany pact on migration to the Bundestag. Following the example of the border with Austria, stationary border controls should also be introduced at the borders with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland. dpa