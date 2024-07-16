Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) has banned the “Compact” magazine, which the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution has classified as right-wing extremist, as well as Conspect Film GmbH.

According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, forces have been searching the organization’s premises and the homes of leading actors, management and shareholders in Brandenburg, Hesse, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt since the early hours of the morning. The ban prohibits any continuation of previous activities in connection with the organizations. Violations of this rule are criminal offenses, the Federal Ministry of the Interior announced on Tuesday morning.