Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD). © Boris Roessler/dpa

Their symbol is two crossed hammers. Now the Federal Minister of the Interior has banned “Hammerskins Germany”. It is said that the raid had been prepared for over a year.

Berlin – Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) has banned the right-wing extremist association “Hammerskins Deutschland” as well as its regional branches and the sub-organization “Crew 38”. As the ministry reports, police forces searched the apartments of 28 suspected members of the association in ten federal states early in the morning: Saxony, Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, Berlin, Brandenburg, Hesse, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Thuringia and the Saarland.

The reason given was that the association was directed against the constitutional order and against the idea of ​​international understanding. In addition, the purpose and activities of the association ran counter to criminal law. At the group’s concert events, even non-members with right-wing extremist ideas are ideologized. According to the ministry, the federal and state governments worked together for over a year to prepare for the ban. There was also cooperation with US partner authorities.

Offshoot of a US group

The neo-Nazi group is an offshoot of a group from the USA and has existed in Germany since the early 1990s. The right-wing extremist organizations that have been banned in recent years include “Combat 18” and “Nordadler”. According to the ministry, this is the 20th ban on a right-wing extremist organization by the Federal Ministry of the Interior.

The ban is “a hard blow against organized right-wing extremism,” said Federal Interior Minister Faeser. This sends “a clear signal against racism and anti-Semitism”. Right-wing extremism is still “the greatest extremist threat to our democracy”. She emphasized: “That is why we continue to act with all determination to destroy right-wing extremist structures.” dpa