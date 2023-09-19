Their symbol is two crossed hammers. Now the Federal Minister of the Interior has banned “Hammerskins Germany”. It is said that the raid had been prepared for over a year.
Berlin – Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) has banned the right-wing extremist association “Hammerskins Deutschland” as well as its regional branches and the sub-organization “Crew 38”. As the ministry reports, police forces searched the apartments of 28 suspected members of the association in ten federal states early in the morning: Saxony, Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, Berlin, Brandenburg, Hesse, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Thuringia and the Saarland.
The reason given was that the association was directed against the constitutional order and against the idea of international understanding. In addition, the purpose and activities of the association ran counter to criminal law. At the group’s concert events, even non-members with right-wing extremist ideas are ideologized. According to the ministry, the federal and state governments worked together for over a year to prepare for the ban. There was also cooperation with US partner authorities.
Offshoot of a US group
The neo-Nazi group is an offshoot of a group from the USA and has existed in Germany since the early 1990s. The right-wing extremist organizations that have been banned in recent years include “Combat 18” and “Nordadler”. According to the ministry, this is the 20th ban on a right-wing extremist organization by the Federal Ministry of the Interior.
The ban is “a hard blow against organized right-wing extremism,” said Federal Interior Minister Faeser. This sends “a clear signal against racism and anti-Semitism”. Right-wing extremism is still “the greatest extremist threat to our democracy”. She emphasized: “That is why we continue to act with all determination to destroy right-wing extremist structures.” dpa
