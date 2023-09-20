Home page politics

Back then they were still looking each other in the eyes: Faeser and Schönbohm in August 2022 © Political-Moments/Imago

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser first goes to the Interior Committee about the Arne Schönbohm case, then to a publicly broadcast question and answer session.

Update from September 20th, 9:03 a.m: Nancy Faeser is now “too late” on the Interior Committee for FDP parliamentary group deputy Konstantin Kuhle.

In today’s ZDF “Morgenmagazin” he criticized the fact that Faeser only appeared after the third invitation. But it would have been good if the survey could have taken place “two or three weeks ago,” said Kuhle.

First report: Berlin – Nancy Faeser There are currently many debates to be had: the Union and the FDP are taking a frontal stand against Faeser’s electoral rights plans Hesse election is on and Survey see her SPD, for which she is running as the top candidate, only in second place. In addition, Schönbohm’s personality could become a campaign problem for Faeser. There is an appointment on the issue this Wednesday (September 20th).

The Federal Minister of the Interior should first answer questions from the Interior Committee in the morning and then hold a question time in the Bundestag. The focus of both appointments is likely to be dealing with Arne Schönbohm, the former president of the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). Faeser is accused of having relieved Schönbohm of his duties without good reason.

SPD politician Mast: Union criticism of Faeser “campaign noise”

The SPD faction is now demonstratively supporting Faeser. The first parliamentary group leader, Katja Mast, told the news agency that she was looking at the dates calmly dpa. “What’s going to come out of that?” At the beginning of September, her absence from two special meetings of the committee on the Schönbohm case was sharply criticized by the opposition.

Mast sees the Union’s criticism of Faeser as primarily “campaign noise” before the Hesse state election. “The fear of Nancy Faeser’s election victory in Hesse runs deep within the CDU,” she said. Mast praised Faeser as Interior Minister who is finally ushering in a paradigm shift in migration, who is making breakthroughs that the Union has not been able to achieve for decades and who is taking a hard hand against enemies of the constitution.

Nancy Faeser recalled Arne Schönbohm after media reports

Faeser dismissed Schönbohm as head of the Federal Office for Information Security in November because of his alleged proximity to Russia. Jan Böhmermann’s satirical show “ZDF Magazin Royale” had previously discussed Schönbohm’s closeness to a club that had come under criticism for alleged contacts with Russian secret services.

Among other things, the PictureThe newspaper had recently reported that the minister later had the Office for the Protection of the Constitution collect information about the deposed head of the authority. Schönbohm has now filed a lawsuit – he is demanding compensation from the Interior Ministry for his removal. (dpa/AFP/frs)