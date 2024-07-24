Home page politics

From: Hannes Niemeyer

Nancy Faeser’s Interior Ministry has banned the Islamic Center Hamburg. However, there was a mistake in the process – with a luxury fashion brand at the center.

Berlin – Nancy Faeser is finally taking action on bans. The Interior Minister recently banned the right-wing magazine “Compact” – and received a lot of approval for it. However, there was also criticism, for example from the AfDNow the SPD politician is taking action with the next ban. This time, according to the reasons for the ban, it affects an Islamist organization.

After a long period of preparation, the Interior Ministry has banned the Islamic Center Hamburg (IZH). It is considered a propaganda outpost of Iran. The reason given is that the IZH is an “extremist organization of Islamism”, has anti-constitutional goals and wants to spread “aggressive anti-Semitism”. Sub-organizations of the nationwide association in other federal states are also affected by the ban.

Faeser’s Interior Ministry bans IZH – major raid on Wednesday morning

The ban was accompanied by a major raid early on Wednesday morning. 53 properties in Hamburg and seven other federal states were searched. According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, by the afternoon “a large number of IT devices, two vehicles, and cash amounting to at least 100,000 euros” had been seized. In addition, the officers had seized “a large number of documents and printed matter”, books and documents relating to the banned terrorist organizations. Hezbollah and Hamas found. In total, around 670 officers from the state police and the federal police were deployed.

There have long been calls for a ban on the IZH, and the organization is being monitored by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution. The center has propagated “an Islamist, totalitarian ideology,” said Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD). Her ministry described the center as a “direct representative” of the Iranian revolutionary leader, which secretly spreads the ideology of the “Islamic Revolution.”

Chanel banned instead of IZH? Unpleasant glitch in ban order published

It is therefore not surprising that the ban on the IZH has now come about, as it had been planned for a long time. In the end, however, not everything went smoothly when the action was carried out. In fact, the Ministry of the Interior made an unpleasant mistake. A small error crept in when the ban on the Islamist association was published.

As part of the ban, several social media channels associated with the clubs were also banned. However, one of the links provided in the ban order published in the Federal Gazette did not lead to the YouTube channel of the Islamic Center Berlin as intended. Instead, the link referred to the channel of the famous fashion and perfume manufacturer Chanel.

Chanel YouTube channel suddenly banned – error has no effect on IZH ban

The wrong link was “included in the announcement in the Federal Gazette due to an editorial oversight,” said a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior when asked. The ministry is in contact with the Federal Gazette so that this can be corrected as quickly as possible. However, this does not change the content of the ban.

Faeser is now taking action with bans. However, the blow comes far too late, says Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis in his commentary.