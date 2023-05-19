Yuki Tsunoda, this is who the Formula 1 driver is who helps clean up the mud from Faenza

Among the images that are making the rounds on the web on dramatic flood that hit Emilia Romagna, there are some that instill hope in the population in difficulty who are trying, with difficulty, to return to normalcy. One of these is that of Yuki TsunodaJapanese pilot of Formula 1who put himself at the service of Faiencethe city where the team for which he competes is based, theAlpha Tauriand who has adopted it for about two and a half years.

The driver – who was supposed to run for the Imola Grand Prix – has posted on his social profiles shots that portray him while he helps shovel mud in a street of the Ravenna town with a shovel and boots. Just the sport has rightly gone into the background, leading to cancellation of the Grand Prix that should have been held in Imola this weekend.

While the Ferrari donated one million euros to the Region’s Territorial Security and Civil Protection Agency, Tsunoda relaunched a fundraising promoted by the municipality of Faenza to help the populations affected by the disaster, so it is still possible to donate following the instructions provided by the municipality itself.

Yuki Tsunoda and his Alpha Tauri team mates have been helping with the clean-up in Faenza ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uf2qN5syTf — Formula 1 (@F1) May 18, 2023

A caption of the post, the pilot wrote so on Instagram: “After a horrible night the city is badly affected: dust, mud and smell of petrol everywhere. Currently people are struggling to find food and above all accommodation, after many have been evacuated from their homes. Please do all you can to help is appreciated, no matter how big or small the donation.”





