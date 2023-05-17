Formula 1 is waiting to understand if and how it will be possible to contest the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend. The situation throughout the region is in fact made dramatic by the weather conditions: there are many localities that have suffered flooding and whose rivers are under very close observation, starting from Santerno itself, which crosses Imola and flows exactly behind the paddock.

Yesterday, not surprisingly, the insiders present on the circuit were asked to leave the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack, in what to all intents and purposes was a precautionary evacuation. Today, however, teams and journalists were advised not to go to the circuit for the traditional accreditation operations. A stop came directly from the FIA ​​press office, which announced further updates based on the news that will be provided by the local authorities.

unfortunately, our town of Faenza has once again experienced significant rainfall and subsequent flooding if anyone wishes to help those affected, you can do so by following the instructions below pic.twitter.com/rdXt4lQVHZ — AlphaTauri Team (@AlphaTauriF1) May 17, 2023

Faenza is certainly three of the most tormented cities, known to Formula 1 enthusiasts as the headquarters of the AlphaTauri team, formerly of Toro Rosso and – before that – Minardi. The team is therefore strongly linked and integrated in the territory and is experiencing the current situation with anxiety and participation. This morning, demonstrating the team’s attention to the local community, the team’s official social channels relaunched the indications for making donations to help the local community. The municipality of Faenza has in fact opened a fundraiser from the causal “Flood emergency donation 2023”.

Solidarity with the local population also came from the team’s reference pilot, the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda, who moved to Italy last year to be closer to his team. “I really hope that all the people who live in Emilia-Romagna are safe in the next few days”, the message published by the AlphaTauri standard bearer. Lastly, solidarity was also expressed by Scuderia Ferrari, which obviously has a very close and special bond on the Imola track: “We are close to the populations of Emilia-Romagna and the Marches affected by the floods and heavy rains of the last few hours”, the message published by Maranello.