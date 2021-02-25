For nine days, the theater will have as its platform the virtual space of the Performing Arts Festival (FAE). The billboard with international and national works chosen by an independent jury, co-productions and stagings from Italy, the United Kingdom and Spain is part of a joint work of the main local cultural centers.

In March 2020, the artists and organizers of the FAE had to cancel several functions due to the pandemic and were among the first to appeal to the much-mentioned reinvention. “It has been a terrible year, but it has also been very fundamental to move the floor. It has led us all – from the creator to the manager – to find other formulas and what has come out has been incredible. It really shows the creativity that there is, ”says Británico’s cultural manager, Clemencia Ferreyros.

Prelude, fictions of silence. Part of the 2020 selection. Photo: broadcast

With the theaters closed due to restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the artists -in general- transferred their talent to the screens and now that is the stage of the festival, which also hopes to achieve that Peruvian talent is recognized abroad . “It was valid to say: ‘Is it theater or is it not theater if it appears on a screen? But that speech a bit that has disappeared. Finally it is a way of expressing, a way of using your profession, your interest and your passion to create something. We had to find a way to do it and with less budget, because most institutions cut their budget in half. And in some cases, especially the independent ones, they had a great economic risk and they continue to do so ”.

Ferreyros tells us that the British Cultural Center is also proposing to continue with the virtual. “Now we have made a call looking for new dramaturgy that adapts British texts to the present, thinking about the situation and thinking about works that can be seen by Zoom”.

Despite the fact that the Peruvian theater has been one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic, as of March 4, a varied program will begin that includes conferences, an open rehearsal, a dramatized reading and a tribute to the Yuyachkani group, founded in the 71. “We cannot assume the representation of the Peruvian theater because there is so much diversity. We are large institutions and we have the privilege of having the universities (Pacífico, PUCP, U. Lima) behind us. But there is always talk of the need to have a more formal representation, which has a voice before the State and that is something that has not yet been achieved. We definitely want to give space to independent artists. “

Stranded. With Norma Martínez. Photo: broadcast

In streaming. The FAE will be held from March 4 to 13. General admission is 10 soles, although there will be several free workshops and events. Tickets and programming in: www.faelima.com.

