Dubai (Union)

Fadi Al-Khatib, the former Lebanese basketball star and the Iraqi Ishtar Azzawi, the champion of Air Jesto, participated in a sports challenge before breakfast organized by “Under Armour”, the world leader in sports clothing and accessories, at the Champs Sports Club in the “Festival Plaza Mall” in Dubai, which is an initiative of the masses to preserve To lead a healthy life and increase the rate of physical strength by exercising during the fasting period, and the best methods of exercising during the holy month.

Al-Khatib and Ishtar participated in their capacity as brand ambassadors, and in the presence of a group of athletes and fitness enthusiasts, where the two stars presented a set of sports challenges during the fasting period and the best healthy ways that motivate them to pursue a sporty lifestyle and how to maintain their physical health during and after Ramadan.

The challenge, which will last until the end of the holy month, includes short videos on Under Armor’s social media platforms, highlighting the training sessions presented by Fadi and Ishtar and inviting fans to try out the exercises, then record them and share them on social media platforms.

Fadi Al-Khatib said: “Achieving the goals requires more work, effort, dedication and commitment, and although the holy month poses some challenges for everyone, including professional athletes, it pushes us to bring out the inner strengths to achieve what cannot be achieved, and to exercise during Ramadan that enhances the physical structure in addition to mental and spiritual health, as the month of Ramadan is a time for meditation and prayer, and it is also an appropriate time to push ourselves to its limits to be in the best condition of ourselves, whatever the circumstances, which makes it a very special month, full of transformations ». .

Ishtar Al-Azzawi confirmed: “We learned a lot from sports about life, especially faith in ourselves and our abilities, and during the month of Ramadan, the enthusiasm increases to be motivated and strong through my training during the fasting period. And in this holy month, it is not only about fasting from food and water, but rather it prompts us to make the best use of it to reach the highest ranks in physical and mental health through the professional practice of exercises.”

She added, “My tips for training like champions are to take care of their bodies, eat well during breakfast hours, warm up properly before training, and take breaks when you have to.”