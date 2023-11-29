Composer and music producer Maxim Fadeev admitted on November 29 in his Telegram channel that he was shocked by the words of singer Nargiz Zakirova, which she said to pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov (Vovan) and Alexey Stolyarov (Lexus).

He criticized the artist’s position.

“I was shocked to watch it in full. In a conversation with Max Komikadze, whom she seriously took for the President of Ukraine [Владимира Зеленского]“, she asks that her name be written on the missiles that will allegedly be used to bomb Donetsk and kill our people,” he wrote.

The producer regards the singer’s statement as “extremism and calls for mass murder.” Fadeev added that her native republic “got a lot” from the singer.

“In this prank she insults Uzbeks, her country and even the President of Uzbekistan. How is this possible? Why does she get away with all this? Now, having watched the program, I, like you, understand that her uncle Farrukh Zakirov is behind all this,” Fadeev said, pointing out that he has been managing his niece for a long time.

In addition, during the prank, Nargiz says that she plans to burn her husband’s Russian passport after receiving Uzbek citizenship, Fadeev adds. In this regard, the composer publicly called on the Russian supervisory authorities to pay attention to the concerts of Nargiz Zakirova’s uncle on the territory of the Russian Federation.

“I think that in the near future America, for which Nargiz constantly confesses her love, will ask her a question regarding paying her taxes throughout her life and work in Russia,” Fadeev concluded.

Earlier that day, Vovan and Lexus reported that they had reached a participant in the Russian television show “The Voice” Nargiz, who during a conversation with them called herself a US patriot and admitted that she sponsored the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).