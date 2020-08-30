E.t seems terribly unfair to me when I talk about my new favorite piece because it is: shorts. For the office. Sorry to all colleagues for whom it is particularly uncomfortable in these hot and humid days. Not because shorts are absolutely forbidden – above all, they are not fashionable, are considered extremely unfashionable on men’s legs, are reluctant to be seen or only tolerated with a frown and are somehow a political issue anyway.

It is different – unfair! – with bare female legs in summer, which can protrude from light, airy summer dresses and go anywhere and anytime with loose sandals. But what if a woman doesn’t like wearing clothes so terribly? For years I have looked for shorts that are advantageous and not indecently short, because even if I am personally in favor that everyone should wear what he or she wants and in which the person feels comfortable, I would like to avoid myself so that my colleagues can admire half my buttock, preferably with an office chair pattern on it.

So it’s better to go knee-length, so you can get through every meeting and every dress code. This year I finally found it: the perfect office shorts. Really! Dark blue, not too short, not too long, made of chic, softly shiny fabric and still wonderfully airy and comfortable. I feel like a new person in summer: I don’t have to pay attention to how exactly I sit down in it, which can be the case with dresses and skirts; it is a little less figure-hugging than many dresses, which I also find pleasant – fewer looks, even if that is definitely just a perceived truth.

This year, too, the social media is teeming with pictures of men who do not want to bow to the short pants dictation in the blatant heat – and who simply grab skirts and dresses without further ado; after all, they are allowed. Once again, the double standard of gender standards is evident: what is okay in clothes for women is by no means good for men. Which of course is also due to the fact that women should please, should be sexy. But then again only within the framework: hot pants are definitely not office-compliant.

In this case, it is the men who suffer. Who wants to work in long trousers at 40 degrees? So, please, dear employers: Let go of your pants! Then everything would be much more airy.