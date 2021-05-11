In the preview of Super classic, another classic: knowing who will be the man in charge of the controversies in the match between Mouth Y River, this Sunday at 5:30 p.m. in La Bombonera. In this case, the AFA ended up choosing someone who has long been considered one of the best in this field, Facundo Tello.

Born in Bahía Blanca, 38 years old and an international referee since 2019, Tello comes from delivering justice in the last duel between them, when collided on March 14 and tied 1 to 1. That day, despite the fact that he got two red cards (Zambrano and Casco, one per team), his work went unnoticed and, it is known, is a fundamental value when it comes to qualifying the performance of the men in black.

It will be the third superclassic for Tello, who made his debut in the 2018 Summer Tournament, a match that won Marcelo Gallardo’s team 1-0, with a goal from Rafael Santos Borré. Guillermo Barros Schelotto was at the xeneize bank.

It will be Facundo Tello’s third superclassic: River won the first, the last was a draw. Photo: ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP.

Tello led Boca 19 times: the La Ribera team won in 14 games, drew 4 and lost only once. In addition, for the cabuleros, he was in the last two consecrations of the Miguel Ángel Russo group. He had to be part of Boca-Gimnasia in March 2020, with Tevez’s goal near the end. And he was also in charge of the Maradona Cup final, in which the xeneizes finished with 9 players and beat Banfield on penalties.

River did worse with Tello and (perhaps because of that) he also directed it less: only 11 games of which he won 6, tied 2 and lost 3. The last defeat of the Millionaire with Tello on the whistle occurred at the beginning of the League Cup, when Gallardo’s team lost to Estudiantes de La Plata 2-1 despite having played for more than a time with one more player due to the expulsion of Fernando Tobio.

The rest of the referees of this momentous date, in which the four semifinalists of the Cup will be defined, have Pablo Echavarría in Estudiantes vs. Independent; Hernán Mastrángelo in Colón vs. Workshops; and Germán Delfino in Vélez vs. Racing.

Regarding the designations, it is also worth highlighting the difficulty that the National Arbitration Directorate had due to the fact that several of the Argentine soccer referees are with coronavirus or isolated due to being in close contact, this is the case of Patricio Loustau, Fernando Rapallini, Mauro Vigliano and Diego Abal. In addition, another list is committed to Conmebol parties, such as Néstor Pitana and Nicolás Lamolina, among others.

The referees of the quarterfinals

Students vs Independent. Referee, Pablo Echavarría; assistant referee 1, Gabriel Chade; assistant referee 2, Diego Romero; fourth official, Jorge Baliño. (Saturday, May 15, 5:30 p.m.).

Colon vs Workshops. Referee, Hernán Mastrángelo; assistant referee 1, Lucas Germanotta; assistant referee 2, Hernán Maidana, fourth official: Diego Ceballos (Saturday, May 15, 9:00 p.m.).

Velez vs Racing. Referee, Germán Delfino; assistant referee 1, Ezequiel Brailovsky; assistant referee 2, Cristian Navarro; fourth official, Silvio Trucco.

Boca vs River. Referee, Facundo Tello; assistant referee 1, Juan Pablo Belatti; assistant referee 2, Pablo González; fourth official, Ariel Penel.