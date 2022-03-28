What of the national teams is increasingly indecipherable. Uruguay played it in the last two games prior to qualifying for the Qatar World Cup, so the Alavés midfielder traveled to his country to get his passport. Pellistri helped the charrúas to beat Peru and get the pass but will not be in Chile this Wednesday to play the second match.

The fact of having the World Cup insured has generated that the Alavés negotiate a quick return to Vitoria so that what happened to him in the previous window does not happen to him when Pellistri was not summoned due to the fatigue caused by the transoceanic flights and the two games against Paraguay and Venezuela. This afternoon he will be in the session at 4:30 p.m. in the sports city of Ibaia.

The next commitment is that of Atlético de Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano (Saturday 9pm). Another player who is with his national team but it has not transpired whether he will return earlier or not is Mamadou Loum, he is with Senegal, who plays tomorrow, Tuesday, against the Egyptian team. He will do it at home and it will be necessary to see if the midfielder has minutes or not.

Last week, Owono and Balboa were called up by Equatorial Guinea and both played against Guinea-Bissau. Once the match was over, they returned to Vitoria since yesterday they had a transcendental match against Portugalete with the subsidiary team. The two teams play for promotion and the Alavés Sports Directorate negotiated an early return for both players. They miss the clash with Angola.