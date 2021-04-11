New pull! Facundo Oliva, son of renowned actress and singer Fiorella Cayo, joined the cast of the series Back to the neighborhood.

The young performer embodies Matteo Ganoza, who will be Pedrito’s new opponent in the neighborhood of San José.

In the chapter in which he made his appearance, his character entered the successful production of América TV with the right foot, since he stole more than a sigh among the funny young women.

During the scene, Matteo met Michelle (Adriana Campos Salazar), Pedrito’s ex-partner, and both characters showed a certain attraction. Likewise, Toti and Lily were greatly admired by the new neighbor.

Who is Facundo Oliva?

Facundo Oliva is the son of Fiorella Cayo. In addition to being an actor, he is a young singer who recently premiered his song “Ya no más”, which is part of Go, a Netflix production.

“When I was pregnant, I didn’t stop dancing with ‘Facu’ on my belly until I was 7 months old, after two months I had it loaded and we danced in the living room of the house. The newborn and I debuting as a mother, “said Fiorella Cayo when he made his debut in the artistic environment, according to a local newspaper.

