In the middle of the vaccination campaign and after the scandal over the VIP vaccination in the Ministry of Health that left Ginés González García out of the government, and in which the union leader Hugo Moyano was even singled out for having been vaccinated, one of his children, Facundo Moyano, deputy of the Frente de Todos, surprised with his position on the disease.

“As much as it touches me, I’m not going to get vaccinated. I’m not convinced by the coronavirus. I had twice, it seems to me one thing psychosomatic. Neither with Sputnik, nor with any of them, “he said.

To the surprise of María O’Donnell, host of the cycle “De acá en más” by Urban Radio, the deputy insisted: “No matter how hard it is my turn, I’m not going to get vaccinated. I don’t know. I don’t smell the virus good, I have a personal question of credibility and an in-depth analysis of the pandemic in general, I am not convinced. “

Although he did not want to delve too deeply into his reflection that he said “it is a long thing,” he added: “Analyzing geopolitics, he did not reach correct or precise conclusions so I would not be vaccinated.

Minutes after the interview, and given the repercussions that his statements began to have, the deputy clarified: “They asked me if I would be vaccinated and I said no. It was an answer about my personal situation, and because I already had COVID. But of course I am in favor of medicine and the health policy that is being applied. “

Today on the radio show @DeAcaEnMasOk of @odonnellmaria They asked me if I would get vaccinated and I said no. It was an answer about my personal situation, and because I already had COVID. But of course I am in favor of medicine and the health policy that is being applied. – Facundo Moyano (@Facundo_Moyano) March 10, 2021

Hugo Moyano, his wife Liliana Zulet, and their son, Jerónimo, received the Sputnik V vaccine at the end of February when the VIP Vaccination scandal broke out in Alberto Fernández’s government. Then, the union leader had justified: “I am the president of a social work, it was almost obligatory for him to give it to me.”

When his vaccination against the coronavirus was made public, Hugo Moyano justified it for presiding over a social work. Photo: Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi.

“I believe that I read something about Hugo Moyano’s vaccination. That topic is done. A minister flew. Were mistakes that they were committed, “Facundo said about the controversy surrounding his father’s inoculation.

When it was learned that he had received the vaccine, the General Secretary of the Truckers Union, tried to detach himself from the VIP vaccinated list and pointed out: “It came out that I am vaccinated, but I am vaccinated because I am the president of the two Social Works and also for how old I am. “

“I was not part of any VIP vaccinated list at all. All the personnel in charge of the Antarctic Sanatorium are being vaccinated ”, he remarked.

