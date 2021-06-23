Facundo Moyano broke the silence after being criticized for publishing a photo of a union debate on gender policies no guests at the table. But the image also caused a stir because they were discovered hidden wine bottles.

On this last point of wine, and in dialogue with RM (by A24), Moyano expressed: “It’s a bullshit, a mistake. If anyone took it as a lack of respect, I apologize. I don’t want to wash my hands, but It wasn’t a place where I was I didn’t organize lunch either, and there would be nothing wrong with it. “

He continued: “That happened: it was stupid, it shouldn’t have been done. I’m not into drinking wine, especially at lunch. I think that a colleague of yours – addressing the driver Romina Manguel – said that $ 5,000 per bottle came out and the secretary general corrected him that $ 700 came out. It is part of folklore. The message of my campaign is: ‘If you drink, don’t drive’, not don’t drink alcohol. “

Facundo Moyano’s carelessness: hidden wines, a cork and a person without a chinstrap.

In the image, semi-hidden, two bottles of wine were sticking out. Twitter users soon found a tube of red on the floor at the head of the table. It also appears a cork on the table, another mark of ‘carelessness’ in the photo.

No women in the photo

On the other hand, Facundo Moyano has been criticized for the lack of women in the photo of the controversy. Even Vilma Ibarra (Alberto Fernández’s Legal and Technical secretary) crossed it on social networks. “Women we are part of the workforce“Ibarra replied.

Meeting with union members under 55 from different sectors. We talked about the importance of facing the current demands of workers based on 3 objectives:

✔️ Future of work.

✔️ Union democracy.

✔️ Gender perspective in unions. pic.twitter.com/HC4gYfQO7G – Facundo Moyano (@Facundo_Moyano) June 15, 2021

“The photo is nothing other than reality. And the reality of unionism today is that there are no women. Why are there no women at the table? Because there are no women general secretaries, at least in proportion to the union members who are sitting there, “said Facundo Moyano.

He continued: “I’m not telling you that the photo is not ugly. The photo is real. The first thing we said is: ‘Che, if we publish the photo they will hit us because there is no woman’. And what is the problem? The photo is real, it is ugly, it is bad, but the debate is opened by men because they are the ones who have responsibilities. “

In that sense, Moyano said that they did not want to make a woman appear only to comply, but to show “reality” of unionism and give that debate: “Women have to be there if they really have a representative position, the trouble is that today they do not have one,” he said.

Hill: “Inevitably the photo was going to upset. Beyond the slaps that I eat – above I am the only one who does not have a union position there – I get in and propose this debate. And if the men with responsibilities (97% of all unions with simple and union registration) do not give rise to this discussion. it is impossible for women to be at a table like this. “

In the name of the union father

Facundo Moyano, on the other hand, was consulted by his father Hugo Moyano as to whether or not it weighed him the family name.

“I am proud of my last name, I wear it with total pride. I admire my father beyond the family bond and I respect him as a union and social leader and as a person who built a social leadership that goes beyond any government, “he appreciated.

He concluded: “He is a social leader that he has had his positions – many debatable – but he will never be able to argue that he defends the worker and that is why I admire him. “

DB