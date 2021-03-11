After the controversy that was generated by ensuring that the coronavirus “is a very psychosomatic thing”, Facundo Moyano, deputy of the Frente de Todos, retracted this Wednesday for his statements and publicly apologized to “all those who may have felt offended “.

“I want to sincerely apologize to everyone who may have been offended by this.. The coronavirus has brought a lot of misfortune, not only to the detriment of health, but also in terms of people’s lives. I am not anti-vaccine, “said the sons of union leader Hugo Moyano.

And he added: “I had coronavirus twice and I never had symptoms. I had a normal life. I continued training, because I do a lot of sports. I don’t want to get into the anti-vaccine controversy. I support the government’s policy. I have an institutional responsibility for being a national deputy and it was appropriate to apologize. “

He then defended his initial position in an interview with C5N and stated that “Covid-19 has an important psychosomatic aspect“.” I am not ignoring the disease, but there is a psychosomatic aspect. In fact, when I had it, a Colombian doctor told me ‘try not to think about it’ because you are going to make the symptoms worse. But what I believe is part of another discussion, “he explained.

Hours before, the official had clarified his statements through his official Twitter account: “Today in the radio program ‘De Acá en Más’ by Maria O’ Donnell they asked me if I would be vaccinated and I said no. It was an answer about my personal situation, and because I already had COVID. But of course I am in favor of medicine and the health policy that is being applied. “

On the other hand, he affirmed that “the Government has been handling the health issue well”, except for “irregular vaccinations that were recognized by the president himself.” In addition, he valued the self-criticism that there was on the part of the ruling party and remarked that there is an “over speculation by the opposition on that issue. “

In addition, he assured that “there was no VIP Vaccination”, because there was no “systematic plan to privilege a certain sector of society or a government listing”, but there was only “irregular vaccination.” In other words, “people who went ahead in line, people who had the vaccine available and gave it to them, and that is wrong.” He also clarified that the dose of the drug was received by officials from different political parties, including “mayors of Cambiemos”, although “the media bullets did not target them.”

“We cannot stop at this controversy because a month ago they have been doing politics about this. First they disbelieved about the vaccine and spoke badly about it. Many opposition deputies said ‘that the 48% who voted for them get vaccinated.’ What is the objective of continuing with this issue? If the President has already made the decision that the Minister of Health (Ginés González García) will no longer be in office. There is not much more to add. ”

