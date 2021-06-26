With the anniversary of the 130 years of radicalism as a backdrop, Facundo Manes takes another step towards the consolidation of a candidacy – not yet declared – backed by the Buenos Aires senator Martín Lousteau.

“Radicalism is standing up he is calling on Argentina to lead a coalition of popular center that summons all the Argentineans as in the 80 ‘”, affirmed the neuroscientist in the semi-face-to-face act organized by the Buenos Aires Committee.

“We need a moral and ethical awakening and that can be offered by the Radical Civic Union, but it is not enough only with the UCR. But the UCR does have to lead the process that the Argentines need; discuss the future, development and not continue discussing sustainable underdevelopment, “he added.

The event featured face-to-face and virtual speeches, transmitted by streaming. Sitting distantly, Buenos Aires legislators and national deputies for the City participated in person. Among them, Facundo Suárez Lastra, Emiliano Yacobitti, Carla Carrizo and Dolores Martínez. Via virtual led by the president of the Capital UCR, Mariela Coletta.

By video some national figures of the Party sent their greetings.

“The memories are worth as experience but nostalgia paralyzes us,” said the head of the UCR bloc in Deputies, Mario Negri, and declared: “To get closer to the future, we must stop the decline that may occur in December.”

“It is time that radicalism in Argentina generated a turning point in the great space of Together for Change to achieve the Argentina of progress and true social inclusion,” added his peer from the Senate, Luis Naidenoff.

Manes took to the field last week with a talk of a political talk in the National Committee next to the leadership of the UCR.

