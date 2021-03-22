Facundo Manes Y Martin Lousteau were behind the official names of the lists in the internal of the Buenos Aires UCR. But they carried (carry) their own fight forward. And the neuroscientist awarded himself a key trump about the Buenos Aires senator thinking about the 2023 candidacies.

Maximiliano Abad, the candidate in the interior of the Buenos Aires radicalism supported by Manes and national leaders such as Mario Negri and Gerardo Morales, won the victory on Sunday night. He defeated the mayor of San Isidro, Gustavo Posse, whose main support was Lousteau.

Pending the full loading of the official data, from a scrutiny that they announced will continue this Monday, the official data released at 11:12 p.m. on Sunday gave a partial result of 55.88% (37,452) in favor of “Go ahead Buenos Aires” (Abad’s ballot), while “Radical Protagonism” (Posse’s) accumulated a 44.12% (29,567), “having charged 91 municipalities (out of 135) by the district boards”.

With these results, Abad’s environment described the trend as “irreversible”, although Posse preferred to speak of a “technical draw” and asked “to wait for the end of the count.”

The election, which is added to those of Córdoba and the City of Buenos Aires, will determine which sector will be best positioned to define the lists this year and to influence decisions for 2023. And that is where the names of Manes and Lousteau come into play.

As Clarín advanced, behind Abad, head of the block of provincial deputies of the opposition coalition, there is the hand of those who seek a “friendly” agreement with the PRO, the Civic Coalition and the incipient Peronist leg. The most important trident in the party, made up of the Jujuy governor Morales and the parliamentary heads, Negri (Deputies) and Luis Naidenoff (Senate), entered the campaign, together with Ernesto Sanz y Manes, who is emerging as an emerging figure. If the polls smile at the Adelante Buenos Aires list, the neuroscientist could run for governor or even president. For now, last night he was seen celebrating with his co-religionists.

Martin Lousteau with Gustavo Posse, during the campaign for the internship of the Buenos Aires UCR.

The mayor of San Isidro (who aspires to the Interior) and his main ally in Radical Protagonism, Lousteau, they proclaim greater “autonomy” in negotiations with political partners. The Buenos Aires senator carried the campaign on his shoulder and a favorable result will enable him to stand as the disruptive figure that kicks the board of the party status quo. He has already whitewashed his wishes to succeed Horacio Rodríguez Larreta as head of the Buenos Aires government. Others ask do not rule it out for the presidential. Meanwhile, its objective is to gather in each district the largest number of national conventions: they are the ones who will have to define the policy of alliances in the future.

