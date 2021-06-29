In another sign – the third in four days – of his inclination to launch into electoral politics, Facundo Manes he held a virtual meeting with a group of radical mayors from Buenos Aires. “This choice is about what kind of country we want to be, maybe it’s the battle of our lives”, Assured the neuroscientist at the closing, after the communal chiefs endorsed his eventual candidacy for deputy in the province of Buenos Aires.

“We Argentines are much more than this. The pandemic is a multidimensional battle that we will always remember and we need to measure up. We have to be disruptive, with innovative, honest proposals to face the day after, “said Manes at the meeting organized by Maximiliano Abad, Head of the Province Committee, in which 31 mayors of the UCR participated.

Gustavo Posse was absent, of San Isidro – defeated by a narrow margin in the internal party -, which prepares its own army to compete with its own list in the PASO.

“I want to learn from you who are in the territory, who know the needs of the neighbors in this pandemic, which is not only a health crisis, but a moral, economic, educational, ideological and humanitarian crisis,” Manes opened the meeting, and so gave way to the word of the communal chiefs, who in their speeches gave him a kind of welcome and chained a “Operative clamor” to encourage you to confirm your candidacy.

The neurologist came from receiving the first blows from the allies of radicalism in Together for Change. “That boy who now wants to enter politics to become president in two years,” he dedicated Elisa Carrió. “One thing is to be a neuroscientist and another is to have culture”, also pointed out the founder of the Civic Coalition, and raised Diego Santilli, the one chosen by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta to head the ballot.

“Much feint, it seems Burrito Ortega”, was also questioned by the Santa Fe deputy Federico Angelini, vice president of the PRO.

Gerardo Morales, one of the promoters of his candidacy came out to support him. The governor of Jujuy took him to the stage of his triumph in that province on Sunday, with Martin Lousteau. The day before, the neurologist and the senator had starred in the act in the National Committee, for the 130 years of the UCR.

Manes and Lousteau shared a coffee with the mayor of Rosario on Tuesday, Paul Javkin, a former radical who plays in the Santa Fe Progressive Front, but who does not hide the idea of ​​putting together a broad opposition coalition in 2023.

In the Zoom with the mayors, Manes received an endorsement for his entry into politics. “You are the entrance to a new country”, ssupported Miguel Lunghi, from Tandil. “We need you to be, that you play, that you represent us. We are going to push ”, harangued Maximiliano Suescun, from Rauch. “Having you as the protagonist for what is coming is a joy. Play hard we are ready to do everything to help you, ”said Daniel Capeletti, from Brandsen. Thus the speeches followed one another, with similar words.

“It is very important to me, in these decision days, listen to them, both politically and humanly ”, Manes closed, leaving open the decision on his candidacy.

A while later, in Vicente López, the members of the Juntos por el Cambio provincial board met: the host Jorge Macri, Néstor Grindetti, Abad, Erica Revilla, Joaquín de la Torre, Manuel Passaglia, Maricel Etchecoin and Andrés De Leo, the last two by Zoom. With the scenario locked on the candidacies, there was no progress in terms of possible agreements to avoid the internal ones.

“It was an administrative meeting, they talked about the attorneys, rather technical issues. It was not the scope for other definitions”, They counted.

Jorge Macri maintains its position of being a candidate if Santilli applies and Posse announced that he will compete in the primaries, so if Manes confirms his candidacy for the moment they prepare four ballots Together for Change for the PASO.

