The radicalism movement took effect, even without confirmation that Facundo Manes will be a candidate. The appearance on the scene of the neuroscientist prompted the UCR to get out of passivity before the dispute for the leadership between Mauricio Macri and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, and to position themselves in a different way in the face of the definitions of Together for Change. Elisa Carrió got on the strategy and also aimed against the PRO, whose referents were left in a awkward position among the inmates with no resolution in sight.

A few hours after Manes’ presence in the National Committee, Gerardo Morales considered “An empty soap opera” disputes in the space founded by Macri. Carrió continued the saga and assured that radicalism and the Civic Coalition were “Tired of the abuse” of the PRO. It was the day after having lunch with Manes at his home in Exaltación de la Cruz.

The change of scenery and the open reproaches of the allies generated new invoice passes between the opposing sectors. From the hard wing, they accused Rodríguez Larreta of provoking disputes over “Advance” the duel from 2023 to this year with his attempt to impose on the candidates, for the possible nominations of Diego Santilli in the province of Buenos Aires and María Eugenia Vidal in the City. Macri himself reinforced that message in Mendoza and asked to focus on these legislatures and not on the presidential ones.

On the side of the head of Government they replied that they did not push the fights and that they will seek define the heads of the lists by polls, to try to avoid the inmates in the STEP. It was what Rodríguez Larreta proposed to Patricia Bullrich two weeks ago. The PRO head, determined to go first on the ballot and ready to compete in the primaries, argued that leaderships are not resolved that way.

Meanwhile, Manes continued chaining meetings, in another sign that this time he is heading to make the leap to electoral politics. Convinced that he will soon announce his candidacy in Buenos Aires, the radical referents are enthusiastic that the party could take another role in the coalition: they bet that the irruption of a “fresh” figure through his recently started journey, with a different discourse and without having participated in the Cambiemos government -which allows him to distance himself from Macri- would function as a counterbalance to the predominance of the PRO in the City and the Province, the two districts with the greatest resonance.

Manes shared a lunch with Carrió after showing up with the main leaders of the UCR. It was until Exaltación de la Cruz with Maximiliano Abad, head of the Buenos Aires Committee. The founder of the Civic Coalition had come out to support his “incorporation” into radicalism and promoted his candidacy, which was publicly thanked by the neurologist.

Between the empanadas and salmon menu there were coincidences about the worrying scenario, the need to show proposals and the counterproductive fights within the space that they attributed mainly to the PRO. “There is no need to stop at that, Macri and Larreta are not so different”, Manes had agreed with the radicals in the meeting in the Committee.

Facundo Manes, with authorities and referents of the UCR and members of his team, at the headquarters of the National Committee.

Beyond the commonalities, Carrió and Manes they did not close a deal for the list. If the application is confirmed, the radicalism will bid to bring the doctor in the first place on the ballot. Carrió had said that she was running but only to lead. To dilute tensions, the hostess told him that she will work “to sustain unity.” Then he would say in public that the fights in the coalition for the “personal ambitions” they were not allowing it.

A few days earlier, Manes had passed by Macri’s offices on Libertador avenue, in Olivos. The former president encouraged him to compete against the PRO in the province, with the prospect that it could mean a boost towards 2023. “He is upset because he can no longer impose his decisions and now he says that he is fine let there be STEP everywhere“One of the radicals who spoke with the former president said with some bewilderment.

Active in the stage prior to the electoral definitions, Manes also had conversations with Margarita Stolbizer and Mónica Fein. For the leader of the GEN – he assured that it generates “illusion” – could be the bridge to join to the opposition coalition. Socialism is far from that possibility, at least in this electoral turn.

“Together for Change is becoming an empty PRO soap opera,” Morales said, and assured that the incorporation of Manes will give “content and project” to the space. At the meeting in the National Committee, the governor of Jujuy encouraged Martín Lousteau to run for deputy this year. “If the City wants it, it has to win it. The PRO is not going to give it to him, and now is the opportunity”, It worked as an argument.

“It would be unintelligent, if he loses he stays out of everything”, They warned at the Uspallata headquarters. If Lousteau’s nomination were to gain strength, the PRO would avoid the internal between Bullrich and possibly Vidal –“idiots we are not”, emphasized a high official -, although the disputes do not yield.

“It is part of the disorder caused by Horacio, for advancing everything, “added questions from the hard wing of the PRO. Jorge Macri, with the intention of being a candidate for governor in 2023, every day raises the rejection of Santilli’s nomination. “That affirms Diego more, you can’t fight to a political leader ”, they reply on the side of Rodríguez Larreta. In this context, the national table of Together for Change will meet this week, possibly in person.

