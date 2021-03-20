What suddenly came to mind was the idea of ​​limits. Yes, that was the first thing I felt when they closed the door of the guard room of the Favaloro Foundation and there I was alone, with a high fever, pain in my muscles as if I had climbed Aconcagua, with a cough and breathing difficulties , with a very intense headache, with the apathy that made me not want to do anything.

The world so big that I had always felt, so diverse, so exotic, with so much to know, enjoy and learn, had been left out, and I there, little one, waiting for Dr. Francisco Klein, head of intensive care, friend and mentor, with the tomography in hand and the dry gesture, to tell me that the Covid had attacked my lungs and I suffered from bilateral pneumonia.

He showed me the image out of courtesy, but he well knew – and I – that reluctance and fatigue had also left behind professional curiosity. I had become a patient, one more in the statistics of my country, one more in the account of a pandemic world, ravaged by disease.

The story had started a week earlier. He had returned from a work trip in Spain with the mandatory PCR that had tested negative. But when I arrived I felt very bad, and I attributed it to the fatigue of the trip, the intense schedule I had had, the jet-lag, the European cold. I remember that, despite the analysis, I decided to isolate myself and watch the symptoms progress.

To convince myself, I thought I would take the opportunity to rest, watch movies, listen to music. But when I discovered that the remote control was a few steps further, I dismissed the wish. I felt that all the effort was not worth it. They indicated a new PCR, which was negative again. Did you know that false negatives after several days of infection are still possible. So after a few days, when I was already short of breath and coughing, I decided to call Dr. Klein. It was a holiday. He was about to go on a trip. He told me: “come on now.”

There, isolated, in the intensive therapy of the Favaloro Foundation, I spent a week. At first I wanted to tell my family not to worry, and my friends, and also many people with whom I had established commitments, and also many with whom I interact through social networks and WhatsApp.

I didn’t want to worry them, that’s why I took a photo of myself smiling and published it that way. He remembered the phrase of a friend that said “grace in misfortune.” I think it was my last smile in several days.

Everything was difficult, but there were even more difficult days. Perhaps the instinctive look of a doctor made me perceive the huddle that there was a chance that they would give me mechanical ventilation, and know that from that point on the ball could fall this way or that. I who had walked those corridors a thousand times, for the first time I was on the other side of the counter thinking and thinking: since I was a medical student I had lived with death, and I could realize that the ball on the edge of the net was now playing balance for me.

The great Oliver Sacks said in deep thought that for those final hours he could see his life as if he were observing it from a great height, as a kind of landscape. It’s weird, because you seem to rise when you are most down.

I don’t quite remember when the curve started to turn. The medication was taking effect and little by little I began to feel better. Perhaps it was not so much, but the mere fact of not worsening and that minimum objective values ​​were showing improvement, encouraged me. And love.

One who a minute before believed that anything was possible, that so many centuries of human progress, so much technology, so much omnipotence of the species would knock down any fence and not allow anything bad to happen to it. One that, although the statistics showed in the news that the cases grew and grew, he was sure that it was impossible to catch it because he took care of himself, that he was convinced that it would not happen to him. And it happened to me. But love, as the song says, turns mud into a miracle.

What impacts the most in those moments, inversely proportional to feeling too fragile, too vulnerable, is how so much love can exist. How to count so much if it is uncountable?

Just a sample button of a thousand loves: Paola is a nurse, and she took care of me night and day with a sweetness that penetrated like nothing to that rigid and uncomfortable wardrobe.

He talked to me singing, he told me that I was going to be fine, he told me things about his son with autism, that he had grown old, that I did not know how cute he was, that when he returned from work I had to take care of him. Paola was the life of others.

One day we will have to place a bronze statue for each Paola, for each nurse, for each cleaning worker, for each orderly, for each teacher, for each delivery person, for each man and woman who in this pandemic went out of their way for their neighbor.

I received many messages in that time that only allowed me to see a few minutes a day. He was chatting with a few colleagues. The pandemic, we know, threatens the best thing that the species has: sociability. It locks us up. And the world that one saw unfathomable can be transformed into four brief walls, into a listless, tired body. But there are human beings out there pushing for a sprout of hope. If I was discharged it was because science did the impossible because the ball fell on the side of life, because health personnel put on gloves to fight it every day, because there is a country and a world that wants to overcome this global trauma , because love, like nothing, makes the world expand again. When I was about to leave the hospital, before the orderly thanked me because his father had enjoyed my book, Dr. Francisco Klein approached the stretcher that would take me to the car and asked me to take care of myself. You could hardly see the gesture behind so much mask, but you could see his arms when he hugged me. So I hugged him tighter and cried.